Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (“Bionano”), a life sciences instrumentation company that develops and markets Saphyr, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection in genome analysis, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,360,000 units at a public offering price of $6.125 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,580,000, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and a five-year warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an initial exercise price of $6.125 per share. In addition, Bionano has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 504,000 additional units at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The units are scheduled to begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “BNGOU” on August 21, 2018, and the offering is expected to close on August 23, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.



On or prior to September 21, 2018, the units will separate into each of its components and each such component security will begin trading separately on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The common stock is expected to trade under the symbol “BNGO,” while the warrants are expected to trade under the ticker symbol “BNGOW.” Bionano will issue a press release announcing the date such separate trading will begin.

Roth Capital Partners is serving as sole book-running manager for the offering. Maxim Group LLC is serving as lead manager, and LifeSci Capital LLC is serving as co-manager.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 20, 2018. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from Roth Capital Partners, LLC, 888 San Clemente, Newport Beach, California 92660, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, via telephone at (800) 678-9147 or via email at rothecm@roth.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to Bionano’s proposed initial public offering. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates” and “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and no assurance can be given that the initial public offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described. Completion of the proposed initial public offering and the terms thereof are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, without limitation, failure of customary closing conditions and the risk factors and other matters set forth in the prospectus included in the registration statement, in the form last filed with the SEC. Bionano undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools. The company is located in San Diego, California.

