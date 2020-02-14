Log in
Bionet America, Inc. : Announces the Launch of the BMVet PRO Series Multiparameter Veterinary Monitors

02/14/2020 | 06:05pm EST

Bionet America, Inc. announces the launch of the long awaited BMVet PRO Series of Veterinary specific multiparameter monitors. The BMVet PRO series have been carefully engineered with 100% Veterinary specific modules and algorithms. Bionet America plans to introduce the new monitors to the public at this year’s 2020 WVC conference in Las Vegas, NV from 2/16-2/19. WVC attendees can visit booth #4142 for a demonstration of the new monitors.

The new monitor lineup includes the BM3Vet PRO, the BM5Vet PRO, and the BM7Vet PRO. Upgrades and new features from previous models include full WiFi capability, proprietary Bed2Bed telemetry, and USB memory storage.

Every BMVet PRO Series monitor is now Dual Gas and ETCO2-ready. The Bionet Dual Gas Module allows Veterinary clinics to affordably measure both ETCO2 and Anesthetic Gas parameters in one easy to use function.

“Until now, measuring anesthetic gas with a premium multiparameter monitor at an affordable price has been mostly cost prohibitive for the Veterinary community,” said Jason DeFrancesco, Sales and Marketing Manager of Bionet America. “With our Dual Gas module, clinics are now affordably measuring both ETCO2 and anesthetic gas parameters.”

All of the BMVet PRO series monitors include Bionet’s data management software, BT-Link and BT-Link Mobile. The software can record the patient’s numeric data and waveforms in real-time and retrieve the saved patient’s numeric data from the devices. The mobile version receives all numeric parameters and waveforms while capturing the patient’s numeric data and waveforms as images.

“We’ve been excited about the release of the PRO series for close to about a year now,” said Dan Kozisek, Director of Technical Support and Training. “The new monitors offer reliability, a streamlined user interface, and multiple connection options for transferring your data to your computer system.”

View images and specifications of the BMVet PRO Series here: https://www.bionetus.com/veterinary-monitor/

About Bionet America, Inc.

Bionet America has been serving the global animal health community for over 20 years. Our core values of functional simplicity, elite performance, and uncompromising value are carefully engineered into what we believe to be the most trusted brand in Veterinary multiparameter monitors on the market today.


© Business Wire 2020
