Bionorica SE: Bionorica honoured for its company management

05/15/2020 | 03:05am EDT


DGAP-Media / 15.05.2020 / 09:01

Axia Best Managed Companies: another honour for the herbal medicine manufacturer

Neumarkt in the Upper Palatinate, 15 May 2020 - Bionorica has been awarded the Best Managed Companies Award 2020. It was presented in Neumarkt by the management consultancy company Deloitte. This gives the manufacturer of phyto-pharmaceuticals the seal of quality of the best managed companies, which it previously received in 2011. "As one of the prize winners, Bionorica SE once again impresses with its first-class company management - due to a high capacity for innovation, a strategy focused on the long term and strong governance structures. Therefore, Bionorica is not only the benchmark for excellently managed medium-sized companies, but is also symbolic of the future of Germany as a business location," emphasises Lutz Mayer, Partner and Head of the Medium-Sized Business Programme at Deloitte.
 

Strategic foresight, especially in times of crisis
Throughout the world, medium-sized companies with an exemplary and successful company management are honoured with the Axia Best Managed Companies Award. Strategic foresight, consistent, future-oriented actions and value-oriented actions are taken into account in the jury's decision. "We are delighted about the award," says Prof. Michael A. Popp, CEO and owner of Bionorica. "It confirms that we are in a very good position in the competition categories. Our corporate strategy is firmly based on Bionorica's vision, mission and Phytoneering philosophy, as well as its medium- and long-term goals, and is constantly being adapted to new market conditions. I am also very proud that Bionorica is being included in the list of best managed companies for the second time. Above all, I would like to use the award to send a strong positive message to our employees. They make a decisive contribution to Bionorica's success day after day, even in challenging times like these."
"The current COVID-19 situation poses huge challenges for medium-sized businesses in Germany. Entrepreneurial qualities such as strategic foresight, consistent, future-oriented actions and a value-oriented company management are in more demand than ever. Our Best Managed Companies also represent these qualities," adds Programme Manager Markus Seiz from Deloitte.
 

About the award
The Axia Best Managed Companies Programme is a competition that is conducted in Germany by Deloitte, WirtschaftsWoche, CreditSuisse and BDI, and a seal of quality for successful medium-sized companies. The vision: The development of a national and global ecosystem of excellently managed medium-sized companies. An essential unique selling proposition of Best Managed Companies is its international character: Best Managed Companies was initiated in the 1990s by Deloitte in Canada and has now been successfully introduced in more than 20 countries.
 

Author: Sonja Wahler



Company profile
Patients want effective and tolerable medications and so herbal remedies are the preferred option. Bionorica, located in Neumarkt in Bavaria's Upper Palatinate region, is the world's leading manufacturer of scientifically researched phyto-pharmaceuticals. Physicians, pharmacists and patients in more than 40 countries trust in our effective products with few side effects. In 2019, the Bionorica Group achieved sales of EUR 333 million. The company's equity ratio is almost 84 percent. Over 1,800 employees at 20 Bionorica locations worldwide work every day to carry on this success story, which began in Nuremberg 87 years ago.
Based on its "Phytoneering" strategy, Bionorica decodes the extensive active ingredient potential of plants (phytos) using state-of-the-art research and technology (engineering). The result: highly effective phyto-pharmaceuticals with few side effects. Our research and development priorities involve the treatment of symptoms in the respiratory tract, urinary tract, women's health and the immune system.



Press contact
Bionorica SE
Lion Pfeufer
Head of Media and Public Relations
Kerschensteinerstrasse 11-15
92318 Neumarkt, Germany
Phone +49 (0)9181/231-7423
Fax +49 (0)9181/231-67423
E-mail: unternehmenskommunikation@bionorica.de
http://bionorica.de/fuer-journalisten.html



End of Media Release
Picture: http://newsfeed2.eqs.com/bionorica/1044809.html
Subtitle: Prof. Popp hält den Axia Best Managed Companies Award 2020 in den Händen. Überreicht wurde die Auszeichnung bei Bionorica in Neumarkt von Martin Thiermann, Partner Audit Industry bei Deloitte in Nürnberg (l.). (c) Bionorica SE - Tina Götz

Issuer: Bionorica SE
Key word(s): Enterprise

15.05.2020 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1044809  15.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1044809&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
