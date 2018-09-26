BionorthTX : Announces Annual Dennis K. Stone Award Recipient

The bionorthTX™ Board of Directors is pleased to announce Darlene M. Boudreaux, Coach and CFO, TechFW, as the recipient of the 2018 Dennis K. Stone Award.

Darlene was the Executive Director for TechFW, a nonprofit technology incubator, from 2006 through September 2018, when she recently announced her retirement from TechFW. She created programs to help entrepreneurs get their companies off the ground, working with successful startups such as ZS Pharma (acquired by AstraZeneca in 2015) and Encore Vision (acquired by Novartis in 2016). In 2012, she also created the Cowtown Angels to bring local angel investors together to consider investments in local entrepreneurial ventures. During her time with TechFW, Darlene coached over 100 companies from technology protection to sales and helped many others pitch to prospective investors.

To demonstrate Darlene’s continued involvement in entrepreneurial activities in North Texas, she founded Darlene BDX, LLC to continue entrepreneur and CEO coaching, business plan development, financial management, and other activities to assist developing organizations achieve the next level of success.

The Dennis K. Stone Award is presented annually by bionorthTX™ to an individual who has positively affected quality of life by raising awareness and funds for life science research, who has impacted innovation to bring discoveries to commercial relevance, and who has given back to their community and those in the scientific field as a supporter, mentor, leader, or educator.

At a minimum, this individual will possess the following attributes:

• Will have served as an active champion of the region as a place to build successful life science businesses.

• Will have contributed to the formation or growth of a North Texas-based life science business.

• Will have generously contributed their time or money to help the North Texas life science community.

• Will have inspired or mentored others to make their own contribution to the North Texas life science industry.

Past recipients of the Dennis K. Stone Award (originally known as the Double Helix Award):

2015 – Phil Ralston, CEO and Co-Founder of MacuCLEAR.

2016 – Dennis K. Stone, Chief Scientific Officer of Remeditex Ventures.

2017 – Lyda Hill, Philanthropist and Entrepreneur.

The award will be presented by the 2017 recipient, Lyda Hill, at the Fourth Annual iC3 Life Science Summit on Wednesday October 10, 2018 at the University of Texas at Arlington.

Learn more about the iC3 Life Science Summit: http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=9ybvp9xab&oeidk=a07eflkuqsc7a955e8e

Register for the iC3 Life Science Summit: www.bionorthtx.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005910/en/