Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Increase In Number Of Patent-expired Drugs to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market and it is poised to grow by $1.18 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200728005480/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Boston Analytical, Catalent Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group PLC, Merck KGaA, SGS SA, Solvias AG, STERIS Plc, and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

An increase in the number of patent-expired drugs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Pharma And Biotech Companies
    • CROs
  • Geographic Landscape
    • North America
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40457

Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market report covers the following areas:

  • Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market Size
  • Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market Trends
  • Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing outsourcing of analytical testing services as one of the prime reasons driving the biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user placement
  • Pharma and biotech companies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • CROs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Boston Analytical
  • Catalent Inc.
  • Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • Intertek Group PLC
  • Merck KGaA
  • SGS SA
  • Solvias AG
  • STERIS Plc
  • West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:41pModerna pitches virus vaccine at around $50-$60 per course - FT
RE
05:40pALARIS ROYALTY CORP. : Releases Q2 2020 Financial Results
AQ
05:40pTIMBERLAND BANCORP : Announces Third Fiscal Quarter Earnings
AQ
05:39pEL PASO ELECTRIC : Declares Stub Period Dividend
BU
05:37pAMGEN INC : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05:36pENGIE : Conference Call Invitation 1H20
PU
05:36pEUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : First Half 2020 Results
BU
05:36pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds Ideanomics (IDEX) Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action and Important Deadline, Urges Investors Who Suffered $250k+ Losses to Contact Firm Now
GL
05:35pCanadian Palladium Completes Sale of Turner Lake Project
NE
05:33pTIFFANY & CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Wirecard Was Fined By Visa, Mastercard -- WSJ
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : 1st Half Operating Profit Missed But..
3INTEL CORPORATION : Intel ousts its chief engineer, shakes up technical group after delays
4II-VI INCORPORATED : II-VI Incorporated to Webcast FY 2020 Fourth-Quarter Conference Call
5MCPHY ENERGY : ACTIVITY FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020: a strong commercial dynamic despite the Covid-19 crisis, c..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group