Biorasi : Selects IBM Watson Health as Preferred Vendor

09/02/2020 | 10:02am EDT

Biorasi, a leading global full-service contract research organization (CRO), announced today that they have selected IBM Watson Health (IBM) as a preferred vendor. This relationship with IBM Watson Health expands Biorasi’s capabilities in clinical trial execution and management through IBM’s Clinical Development (ICD) platform – a clinical data management system (CDMS) designed to help bring efficiency and speed to the clinical trial process.

“The collaboration with IBM Watson Health spotlights our vital business relationship and the innovative capabilities of the ICD solution,” said Roberto Silberwasser, Senior Director of Data Sciences and Biometrics at Biorasi. “IBM’s technology solutions not only complement Biorasi’s core competencies as a CRO, but those of other preferred vendors as well.”

ICD is a single-instance, fully-integrated, SaaS clinical data management system (CDMS) designed to help reduce the cycle time to start, amend, and manage clinical studies. The platform enables clinical trial sponsors and clinical site staff to reduce time and cost for clinical trials by centralizing and organizing information and providing 24/7 access to data via a single URL from any web-enabled device. It also serves as a flexible and scalable data management platform to help design and manage clinical trials by incorporating optional clinical trial-specific features. In a previous clinical study, Biorasi was able to reduce database build time by 25 percent – and overall project costs by more than half – by leveraging ICD’s capabilities.

“We are moving into a new era of clinical development as the COVID-19 crisis has reinforced the desperate need to find meaningful ways to help accelerate the clinical trial process,” said Mary Varghese Presti, Vice President, Life Sciences, IBM Watson Health. “Biorasi has been at the forefront of e-clinical innovation and has demonstrated continued leadership in leveraging the ICD platform. We are proud to support Biorasi’s ongoing effort to bring greater efficiency and precision to the clinical trial process, particularly in emerging areas such as digital therapeutics, virtual trials and rescue studies.”

About Biorasi

Biorasi is a customer-focused, full-service, contract research organization (CRO) that leverages speed and agility in the execution of clinical trials to maximize speed-to-market for its sponsors – all powered by our proprietary TALOS™ project management system. Biorasi is a leader in neurology, nephrology, dermatology, oncology, and the emerging digital therapeutics market. To learn more, contact Biorasi at info@biorasi.com / (786) 388-0700.


© Business Wire 2020
