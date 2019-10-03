Biosig Technologies : Audit Committee Charter 0 10/03/2019 | 10:41am EDT Send by mail :

BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AUDIT COMMITTEE CHARTER This Audit Committee Charter (this "Charter") sets forth the purpose and membership requirements of the Audit Committee (the "Committee") of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") and establishes the authority and responsibilities delegated to it by the Board. 1. Purpose The Committee is appointed by the Board to oversee the accounting and financial reporting processes of the Company and the audits of the Company's financial statements. In that regard, the Committee assists the Board in monitoring: (i) the integrity of the Company's financial statements and disclosures, (ii) the Company's compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, (iii) the qualifications and independence of the Company's Independent Auditor (as defined below), (iv) the performance of the Company's internal audit function and Independent Auditor, and (v) the Company's internal control systems. The Committee has the authority to undertake specific duties and responsibilities as are enumerated in or consistent with this Charter, and will have the authority to undertake such other specific duties as the Board from time to time prescribes. 2. Committee Members The Committee shall consist of three or more members of the Board. Each member shall meet the independence and experience standards of the NASDAQ Listing Rules, Section 10A-3(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and any other required applicable laws, rules and regulations regarding independence as they are in effect from time to time. All members of the Committee shall be able to read and understand fundamental financial statements, including the Company's balance sheet, income statement and cash flow statement. At least one member of the Committee must have past employment experience in finance or accounting, requisite professional certification in accounting or other comparable experience or background that leads to financial sophistication. At least one member shall be an "audit committee financial expert" as defined in Item 407(d)(5) of Regulation S-K of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. A person who satisfies this definition of audit committee financial expert will also be presumed to have financial sophistication. No member of the Committee shall have participated in the preparation of the financial statements of the Company in the past three years. The members of the Committee shall be appointed by the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee or by the Board on the recommendation of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. One member of the Committee shall be appointed as Chairman of the Committee (the "Chairman") by the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee or by the Board. Committee members may be replaced by the Board. 3. Subcommittees The Committee shall have the authority to delegate any of its responsibilities, along with the authority to take action in relation to such responsibilities, to one or more subcommittees as the Committee may deem appropriate in its sole discretion. If designated, any subcommittee will establish its own schedule and maintain written minutes of its meetings, which minutes will be filed with the minutes of the meetings of the Board. The Committee shall not delegate to a subcommittee any power or authority required by law, regulation or listing standard to be exercised by the Committee as a whole. 4. Funding The Committee shall have the authority to determine, on behalf of the Company, the compensation of the Independent Auditor for its services in rendering an audit report and any Advisors (as defined below) employed by the Company pursuant to Section 10 of this Charter. In addition, the Committee may determine the amount of ordinary administrative expenses of the Committee that are necessary or appropriate in carrying out its duties, for which the Company must allocate appropriate funding. 5. Authority and Responsibilities of the Committee Independent Auditor 5.1 Appointment and Oversight The Committee is responsible for the appointment, compensation, retention, oversight and pre- approval of services provided by the registered accounting firm (the "Independent Auditor" or "firm") engaged for the purpose of preparing or issuing an audit report and performing other audit, review or attest services covering the consolidated financial statements of the Company and any other services provided to the Company by such firm. In this regard, the Committee shall have the sole authority to (i) appoint and retain, (ii) determine the funding for, and (iii) when appropriate, terminate, the Independent Auditor. The Committee's authority includes resolution of disagreements between management and the Independent Auditor regarding financial reporting. The Independent Auditor shall report directly to the Committee. The Committee shall have a clear understanding with the Independent Auditor that the firm is ultimately accountable to the Committee, as the shareholders' representative. 5.2 Evaluation The Committee shall, no less than annually (including at the time it appoints the Independent Auditor), evaluate the Independent Auditor's qualifications, performance, fees and independence, including a specific evaluation of the Independent Auditor's lead (or coordinating) audit partner having primary responsibility for the Company's audit. In making its evaluation, the Committee shall take into account the opinions of management and the Independent Auditors. The Committee shall report its findings to the Board. 5.3 Specific Projects Sufficient funds shall be made available to management and the Chairman for the purpose of engaging the Independent Auditor to perform special projects or other tasks that are outside the normal scope of the general engagement letter. Except as otherwise required by Section 10A(i)(1)(A) of the Exchange Act, such actions shall be presented to the Committee for approval at the next regularly scheduled meeting. 5.4 Annual Report on Quality Control and Independence The Committee shall receive and review, at least annually, a written report from the Independent Auditor relating to the firm's independence. To assist the Committee in assessing the firm's independence, the report shall describe all relationships between the Independent Auditor and the Company (including any significant fees for any anticipated non-audit services), including those required by the applicable requirements of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board - 2 - regarding the Independent Auditor's communications with the Committee concerning independence. It is the responsibility of the Committee to actively engage in a dialogue with the Independent Auditor with respect to any disclosed relationships or services that may impact the objectivity and independence of the Independent Auditor and for purposes of taking, or recommending that the Board take, appropriate action to oversee the independence of the Independent Auditor. 5.5 Firm and Partner Rotation The Committee shall establish a policy regarding the rotation of the lead partner and concurring and reviewing partners (and the Independent Auditor, if necessary) in accordance with applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). 5.6 Hiring Policy The Committee shall also establish a policy regarding the Company's hiring of current or former employees of the Independent Auditor. 5.7 Independent Auditor Plan The Committee shall review with the Independent Auditor and management the plan and scope of the Independent Auditor's proposed annual financial audit and quarterly reviews, including the procedures to be utilized and the Independent Auditor's compensation. In accordance with Section 3 above, the Committee or subcommittee thereof shall also pre-approve audit, non-audit, and any other services to be provided by the Independent Auditor in accordance with such policies as may, from time to time, be adopted by the Committee, subject to the de minimis exceptions for non-audit services described in Section 10A(i)(1)(B) of the Exchange Act which are approved by the Committee prior to the completion of the audit. 5.8 Audit Reports and Reviews The Committee shall, in consultation with management and the Independent Auditor, review the results of the annual financial audit and limited quarterly reviews of the Company's financial statements, significant findings thereof, and any other matters required to be communicated by the Independent Auditor under Generally Accepted Auditing Standards, including, if applicable, the Independent Auditor's summary of any significant accounting, auditing or internal control issues, along with questions, comments and recommendations and management's corrective action plans, if applicable (i.e., the management or internal control letter). In conjunction with its annual audit and its limited quarterly reviews of the Company's financial statements, the Independent Auditor will review with the Committee any audit problems or difficulties the Independent Auditor encountered in the course of its work, including any restrictions on the scope of the firm's activities, its access to information or any significant disagreements with management and management's responses to such matters. Management shall notify the Committee prior to seeking a second opinion on a significant accounting issue. The Committee shall be responsible for the resolution of any disagreements between management and the Independent Auditor regarding financial reporting. Financial Statements 5.9 Form 10-K - 3 - The Committee shall review, in consultation with management and the Independent Auditor, the Company's annual financial statements, the Independent Auditor's report, Management's Report on Internal Control over Financial Reporting, including the Independent Auditor's attestation of such report, if applicable, and the Company's disclosures under Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") to be contained in the annual report on Form 10-K (or the annual report to shareholders if distributed prior to the filing of the Form 10-K) prior to the filing of the Form 10-K with the SEC. The Committee shall be responsible for providing the Board with a recommendation as to the inclusion of the Company's financial statements in the Form 10-K. 5.10 Form 10-Q The Committee shall review, in consultation with management and the Independent Auditor, the Company's interim financial statements (including disclosures under MD&A), prior to filing each of the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q with the SEC. 5.11 Scope of Review In reviewing the Company's Forms 10-Q and 10-K, the Committee shall review with management and the Independent Auditor: the certifications required to be made by management in relation to the filings, including regarding any significant deficiencies or weaknesses in the design or operation of the Company's internal control over financial reporting and any fraud, whether or not material, involving management or other employees who have a significant role in the Company's system of internal control;

major issues regarding the presentation of, and the clarity of the disclosure in, the Company's financial statements;

major issues regarding the Company's accounting principles and financial statement presentations, including (i) significant changes in the Company's selection or application of its accounting principles, (ii) material questions of choice with respect to the appropriate accounting principles and practices used and to be used in the preparation of the Company's financial statements, including judgments about the quality, not just acceptability, of accounting principles, and (iii) the reasonableness of those significant judgments;

significant regulatory and accounting initiatives, including material changes in, or adoptions of, accounting principles and disclosure practices and standards;

the effect of any off-balance-sheet structures on the Company's financial statements;

off-balance-sheet structures on the Company's financial statements; any analyses prepared by management or the Independent Auditor regarding the foregoing matters; and

other communications regarding the results of the Independent Auditor's audit or review, including any other matters required to be communicated to the Committee by the Independent Auditor under Generally Accepted Auditing Standards.

4 -

The Company's management is responsible for the preparation, presentation and integrity of the Company's financial statements and disclosures, and the Independent Auditor is responsible for auditing year-end financial statements and reviewing quarterly financial statements and conducting other procedures. It is not the duty of the Committee to certify the Company's financial statements, to guarantee the Independent Auditor's report or to plan or conduct audits. Since the primary function of the Committee is oversight, the Committee shall be entitled to rely on the expertise, skills and knowledge of management and the Independent Auditor and the accuracy of information provided to the Committee by such persons in carrying out its oversight responsibilities. Nothing in this Charter is intended to change the responsibilities of management and the Independent Auditor. Internal Audit Process 5.12 Internal Audit The Committee shall oversee the Company's internal audit function and review the plans for the internal audit activities. Earnings Releases and Guidance 5.13 Review of Releases The Committee or the Chairman shall discuss with management and the Independent Auditor each of the Company's earnings releases prior to its issuance. 5.14 Periodic Review In addition, the Committee shall periodically review and discuss with management and the Independent Auditor the type of presentation and information to be included in the Company's earnings releases (including, but not limited to, the use of "pro forma" and "non-GAAP" financial information), and earnings guidance provided to analysts and rating agencies. Compliance, Internal Controls & Risk Management 5.15 Risk Assessment and Risk Management The Committee shall discuss guidelines and policies to govern the process by which risk assessment and risk management is undertaken by management. The Committee shall discuss the Company's major financial risk exposures and the steps management has taken to monitor and control such exposures. 5.16 Internal Controls and Compliance Policies The Committee shall periodically review and assess with management and the Independent Auditor the adequacy of the Company's internal control systems, the Company's policies on compliance with laws and regulations and the methods and procedures for monitoring compliance with such policies, and shall recommend improvements of such controls, policies, methods and procedures. The Committee shall also establish procedures for (i) the receipt, retention and treatment of complaints received by the Company regarding accounting, internal accounting controls or auditing matters; and (ii) the confidential, anonymous submission by the Company's employees of concerns regarding questionable accounting or auditing matters. - 5 - 5.17 Review of Other Matters The Committee shall review recommendations made by the Independent Auditor and such other matters in relation to the accounting, auditing and financial reporting practices and procedures of the Company as the Committee may, in its own discretion, deem desirable in connection with the review functions described above. 6. Compliance with Code of Business Conduct and Ethics The Committee shall review compliance with the Code of Business Conduct and Ethics (the "Code of Ethics"). The Committee may grant waivers under the Code of Ethics. At least annually, the Committee shall conduct a review and assessment of the Code of Ethics and report to the Board regarding the general effectiveness of the Code of Ethics and the Company's controls and reporting procedures and recommend to the Board any changes to the Code of Ethics that it deems necessary. 7. Approval of Related Party Transactions The Company shall not enter into a related party transaction unless such transaction is reviewed and recommended by the Committee to the Board and approved by the Board after a review of the transaction by the Committee for potential conflicts of interests under the Company's related party transaction policy. 8. Meetings of the Committee 8.1 Frequency of Meetings The Committee shall meet at least once per fiscal quarter, or more frequently as it may determine necessary, to comply with the responsibilities as set forth herein. The Committee may request any officer or employee of the Company or the Company's outside counsel or Independent Auditor to attend a meeting of the Committee or to meet with any members of, or consultants of, the Committee. The Chairman shall, in consultation with the other members of the Committee, the Independent Auditor and the appropriate officers of the Company, be responsible for ensuring sufficient meetings of the Committee are held. The members or the Chairman may call a special meeting at any time as he or she deems advisable, or action may be taken by unanimous written consent when deemed necessary or desirable by the Committee or its Chairman. 8.2 Minutes Minutes of each meeting of the Committee shall be kept to document the discharge by the Committee of its responsibilities. 8.3 Presiding Officer The Chairman shall preside at all Committee meetings. If the Chairman is absent at a meeting, a majority of the Committee members present at a meeting shall appoint a different member to serve as the chairman for that meeting. 8.4 Quorum A majority of Committee members shall constitute a quorum. A majority of the members present at any meeting at which a quorum is present may act on behalf of the Committee. - 6 - 8.5 Executive Sessions The Committee shall meet periodically with management, internal auditors and the Independent Auditor in separate executive sessions to discuss any matter that the Committee, management, internal auditors or the Independent Auditor believes should be discussed privately. 9. Reports and Assessments 9.1 Board Reports The Committee shall report regularly to the Board and such report shall include any issues that arise with respect to the quality or integrity of the Company's financial statements, the Company's compliance with legal or regulatory requirements, the performance and independence of the Company's Independent Auditor, and the performance of the Company's internal audit function. 9.2 Committee Report The Committee shall prepare and publish an annual committee report in the Company's proxy statement. 9.3 Performance Evaluation The Committee shall conduct an evaluation of the Committee's performance at least annually. The evaluation shall address subjects including the Committee's composition, responsibilities, structure and processes, and effectiveness. The Committee shall review and reassess the adequacy of this Charter annually. The Committee shall, as appropriate, make recommendations to management or the Board as a result of its performance evaluation and review of the Charter. 10. Advisors The Committee shall have the authority to retain, at the Company's expense, independent legal, financial and other advisors ("Advisors") it deems necessary to fulfill its responsibilities. 11. Investigations and Information The Committee shall have the authority to conduct investigations that it deems necessary to fulfill its responsibilities. The Committee shall have the authority to require any officer, director, or employee of the Company, the Company's outside legal counsel, and the Independent Auditor to meet with the Committee and any of its Advisors and to respond to their inquiries. The Committee shall have full access to the books, records, and facilities of the Company in carrying out its responsibilities. Adopted: June 3, 2015 - 7 - Attachments Original document

