Biosig Technologies : Dr. Barry Keenan Inducted Into (AIMBE)

We would like to recognize that BioSig's very own Vice President of Engineering, Dr. Barry Keenan, Ph.D, MBA, PMP has recently been inducted into the College of Fellows for the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE). Dr. Keenan was nominated, reviewed, and elected by peers and members of the College of Fellows for his 'outstanding contributions in developing the world's first FDA approved artificial pancreas, neurosensing for the disabled, and neuromodulation for pain.' A formal induction ceremony was held during the AIMBE Annual Meeting at the National Academy of Sciences in Washington, DC on March 25, 2019. Please take a moment to read the full announcement issued by AIMBE.

What we find impressive and relevant to our mission at BioSig is that AIMBE is the authoritative voice and advocate for the value of medical and biological engineering to society. The organization's mission is to recognize excellence, advance the public understanding, and accelerate medical and biological innovation. No other organization can bring together academic, industry, government, and scientific societies to form a highly influential community advancing medical and biological engineering. The recognition of Barry's achievements of technology related to neurosensing and neuromodulation are contributions all of us at BioSig see as being on target to BioSig and its future as well as strong contributions to medical technology overall.

The College of Fellows represents the top 2% of medical and biological engineers. College membership honors those who have made outstanding contributions to 'engineering and medicine research, practice, or education' and to 'the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of medical and biological engineering, or developing/implementing innovative approaches to bioengineering education.'

We are extremely proud of Dr. Keenan on receiving this incredible recognition from such a prestigious organization and are pleased to have someone of his distinction as a member of the BioSig team.

We have undoubtedly come a long way as a Company since our inception and I maintain that the best is yet to come. I look forward to seeing what our group of gifted and experienced professionals will accomplish next.

Kind regards,

Ken Londoner

Chairman and CEO

BioSig Technologies, Inc.