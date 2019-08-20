|
Biosig Technologies : Official notice of an offering of securities that is made without registration under the Securities Act in reliance on an exemption provided by Regulation D and Section 4(a)(5) under the Act.
08/20/2019 | 05:23pm EDT
FORM D
Notice of Exempt Offering of Securities
UNITED STATES SECURITIES
AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C.
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0076
Expires: August 31, 2015
Estimated Average burden hours per response: 4.0
1. Issuer's Identity
CIK (Filer ID Number)
Previous Name(s)
Entity Type
Corporation
Name of Issuer
|
|
BioSig Technologies, Inc.
|
Jurisdiction of Incorporation/Organization
|
|
Year of Incorporation/Organization
|
|
|
2. Principal Place of Business and Contact Information
|
Name of Issuer
|
|
BioSig Technologies, Inc.
|
Street Address 1
|
|
54 WILTON ROAD, 2ND FLOOR
|
|
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
Phone No. of Issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relationship:
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
Director
|
|
Promoter
|
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
|
|
Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Issuer
|
|
|
|
|
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relationship:
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
Director
|
|
Promoter
|
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
|
|
|
|
|
|
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relationship:
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
Director
|
|
Promoter
|
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
|
|
|
|
|
|
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relationship:
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
Director
|
|
Promoter
|
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
|
|
|
|
|
|
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relationship:
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
Director
|
|
Promoter
|
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
|
|
|
|
|
|
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relationship:
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
Director
|
|
Promoter
|
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
|
|
|
|
|
|
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relationship:
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
Director
|
|
Promoter
|
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
|
|
|
|
|
|
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relationship:
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
Director
|
|
Promoter
|
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
|
|
|
|
|
|
City
|
State/Province/Country
|
ZIP/Postal Code
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relationship:
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
Director
|
|
Promoter
|
Clarification of Response (if Necessary)
|
|
|
|
6. Federal Exemption(s) and Exclusion(s) Claimed (select all that apply)
Rule 506(c)
New Notice
|
First Sale Yet to Occur
Does the Issuer intend this offering to last more than one year?
Yes
9. Type(s) of Securities Offered (select all that apply)
Equity
10. Business Combination Transaction
Is this offering being made in connection with a business combination transaction, such as a merger, acquisition or exchange offer?
No
|
13. Offering and Sales Amounts
|
|
Total Offering Amount
|
$
|
|
USD
|
|
Indefinite
|
Total Amount Sold
|
$
|
|
USD
|
Total Remaining to be Sold
|
$
|
|
USD
|
|
Indefinite
|
|
|
Select if securities in the offering have been or may be sold to persons who do not qualify as accredited investors,
Number of such non-accredited investors who already have invested in the offering
|
|
|
Regardless of whether securities in the offering have been or may be sold to persons who do not qualify as accredited investors, enter the total number of investors who already have invested in the offering:
|
|
|
Terms of Submission
In submitting this notice, each Issuer named above is:
-
Notifying the SEC and/or each State in which this notice is filed of the offering of securities described and undertaking to furnish them, upon written request, the information furnished to offerees.
-
Irrevocably appointing each of the Secretary of the SEC and, the Securities Administrator or other legally designated officer of the State in which the Issuer maintains its principal place of business and any State in which this notice is filed, as its agents for service of process, and agreeing that these persons may accept service on its behalf, of any notice, process or pleading, and further agreeing that such service may be made by registered or certified mail, in any Federal or state action, administrative proceeding, or arbitration brought against it in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, if the action, proceeding or arbitration (a) arises out of any activity in connection with the offering of securities that is the subject of this notice, and (b) is founded, directly or indirectly, upon the provisions of: (i) the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Trust Indenture Act of 1939, the Investment Company Act of 1940, or the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, or any rule or regulation under any of these statutes, or (ii) the laws of the State in which the issuer maintains its principal place of business or any State in which this notice is filed.
-
Certifying that, if the issuer is claiming a Regulation D exemption for the offering, the issuer is not disqualified from relying on Regulation D for one of the reasons stated in Rule 505(b)(2)(iii) or Rule 506(d).
Each Issuer identified above has read this notice, knows the contents to be true, and has duly caused this notice to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized person.
For signature, type in the signer's name or other letters or characters adopted or authorized as the signer's signature.
Issuer
|
Signature
|
Name of Signer
|
Title
|
Date
|
BioSig Technologies, Inc.
|
/s/ Kenneth Londoner
|
Kenneth Londoner
|
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
|
2019-08-20
Disclaimer
Biosig Technologies Inc. published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 21:22:00 UTC
|