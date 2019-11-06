Log in
Biostage : ­­Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update

11/06/2019 | 06:10pm EST

­­Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update

- Conference Call with Live Audio Webcast on Tuesday November 12th at 9:00 AM ET -

HOLLISTON, Mass., Nov. 6, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Biostage, Inc. (OTCQB: BSTG), a bioengineering company developing next-generation esophageal implants, announced today that it will report its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019in a press release that will be issued pre-market on Tuesday November 12, 2019. Biostage management also announced that it will host a conference call with a live audio webcast that same day at 9:00 AM ETto review its operational progress and financial report.

To participate in the call, please dial (877) 407-8293 (domestic) or (201) 689-8349 (international). The live audio webcast will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section on the Company's website at www.biostage.com and will be archived for 60 days. An audio webcast will be available for one week following the call and can be accessed during that period by dialing (877) 660-6853 (domestic) or (201) 612-7415 (international) with Conference ID #: 13696581.

About Biostage, Inc.
Biostage is a bioengineering company that is developing next-generation esophageal implants. The Company's Cellspan™ technology combines a proprietary, biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own cells to create an esophageal implant that could potentially be used to treat pediatric esophageal atresia and other conditions that affect the esophagus. These implants have the potential to dramatically improve the quality of life for children and adults. At Biostage, we believe the future of medicine has been inside us all along.

For more information, please visit www.biostage.com and connect with the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:
Peter Chakoutis
Vice President of Finance
774-233-7300
pchakoutis@biostage.com

SOURCE Biostage, Inc.

Disclaimer

Biostage Inc. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 23:09:08 UTC
