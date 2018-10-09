Biostar Microtech International : AM4 Motherboards Support AMD Athlon™ 200GE Processor

Taipei, Taiwan - BIOSTAR's entire AM4 motherboard line-up now supports the latest AMD Athlon™ 200GE processor, to take advantage of the AMD's Zen core and Radeon Vega iGPU technology. This includes BIOSTAR motherboards with chipsets: A320, B350, X370, B450 and X470 chipsets. To enable motherboards to become compatible with AMD Athlon™ 200GE, the owners simply download the BIOS from the company's website and use the BIOSTAR BIOS Update Utility to flash the BIOS to update their system.

Supported by all BIOSTAR AM4 Motherboards

With support for AMD's Athlon 200GE processor, all entry-level BIOSTAR AM4 home/office, gaming and crypto mining motherboards can take advantage of the latest Zen core and Radeon Vega iGPU technology. This will be great for anyone looking to get back into desktop computing or have a quick and easy upgrade. The models include: A320MD PRO, A320MH, A320MH PRO, TA320-BTC, B350ET2, B350GT3, B350GT3, B350GT5, B350GTN, Hi-Fi B350S1, TB350-BTC, B450GT3, B450MH, B450MHC, X370GT3, X370GT5, X370GT7, X370GTN, X470GTN and X470GT8.

About the AMD Athlon™ 200GE Processor with Radeon™ Vega 3 Graphics

The AMD Athlon™ 200GE APU is a 2-core, 4-thread processors with 3 Radeon™ Vega cores. The Athlon™ 200GE APU has a base clock of 3.2GHz and a maximum boost clock of 3.2GHz with a power-efficient Thermal Design Power (TDP) of 35W. The AMD Athlon™ 200GE is an entry-level APU, a perfect pairing for the entry-level BIOSTAR motherboards to create a bang-for-buck entry-level desktop PC for home/office, gaming and crypto-mining builds.

BIOSTAR AM4 Motherboard Update BIOS

To update the BIOS of your BIOSTAR AM4 motherboard to support the AMD Athlon™ 200GE APU, go to the support page of your motherboard's product page and download the corresponding BIOS version as listed below. Users can also use the BIOS Flasher Utility at the BIOS page.

A320MD PRO Ver. 6.x - A32BS417.BSS

https://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/mb/introduction.php?S_ID=880#download

A320MH Ver. 6.x - A32ES417.BSS

https://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/mb/introduction.php?S_ID=912#download

A320MH PRO Ver. 6.x - A32AS417.BSS

https://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/mb/introduction.php?S_ID=881#download

TA320-BTC Ver. 6.x - A32BG417.BSS

https://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/mb/introduction.php?S_ID=883#download

RACING B350ET2 Ver. 6.x - B35BS417.BSS

https://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/mb/introduction.php?S_ID=869#download

RACING B350GT3 Ver. 6.x - B35AS417.BSS

https://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/mb/introduction.php?S_ID=870#download

RACING B350GT5 Ver. 5.x - B35AG417.BSS

https://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/mb/introduction.php?S_ID=872#download

RACING B350GTN Ver. 5.x - B35AK417.BSS

https://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/mb/introduction.php?S_ID=878#download

Hi-Fi B350S1 Ver. 6.x - B35CS417.BSS

https://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/mb/introduction.php?S_ID=868#download

TB350-BTC Ver. 6.x - B35BG417.BSS

https://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/mb/introduction.php?S_ID=882#download

RACING B450GT3 Ver. 6.x - B45AS713.BSS

https://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/mb/introduction.php?S_ID=926#download

B450MH Ver. 6.x - B45CS706.BSS

https://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/mb/introduction.php?S_ID=925#download

B450MHC Ver. 6.x - B45BS706.BSS

https://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/mb/introduction.php?S_ID=924#download

RACING X370GT3 Ver. 6.x - X37AS417.BSS

https://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/mb/introduction.php?S_ID=871#download

RACING X370GT5 Ver. 5.x - X37AG417.BSS

https://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/mb/introduction.php?S_ID=873#download

RACING X370GT7 Ver. 5.x - X37AG417.BST

https://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/mb/introduction.php?S_ID=874#download

RACING X370GTN Ver. 5.x - X37AK417.BSS

https://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/mb/introduction.php?S_ID=879#download

RACING X470GT8 Ver. 5.x - X47AG417.BST

https://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/mb/introduction.php?S_ID=909#download

RACING X470GTN Ver. 5.x - X47AK417.BSS

https://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/mb/introduction.php?S_ID=910#download

Learn more about the AMD Athlon™ 200GE Processor with Radeon™ Vega 3 Graphics:

https://www.amd.com/en/products/apu/amd-athlon-200ge

