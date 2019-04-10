Log in
Biostar Microtech International : Be Aware of Counterfeit Products

04/10/2019 | 04:03am EDT

The counterfeit of BIOSTAR Graphics Cards that are being circulated in the international market. We have received reports from our distributors in related with BIOSTAR Graphics Cards: G210, GT610 and GT740.

Please pay attention to these products with low price or suspicious design.

How to distinguish an original product from a counterfeit one?

Go through the telltale signs that can help you identify an original from a counterfeit, and make sure you are not taken for a ride.

In order to avoid purchasing the counterfeit products, please purchase our products through our official sales channels:

Where to buy

https://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/wheretobuy/index.php

As for the Iran market, the only authorized distributor is PACO. Please see the information below:

PACO

Address: Uni 7 , No. 6 , Mohseni Alley , Taleghani Junc , Shariati Ave , Tehran , Iran

Tel: +98 21 77 650 700

E-mail: ali@101cyber.com


Disclaimer

Biostar Microtech International Corp. published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 07:17:09 UTC
