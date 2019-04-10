Biostar Microtech International : Be Aware of Counterfeit Products

The counterfeit of BIOSTAR Graphics Cards that are being circulated in the international market. We have received reports from our distributors in related with BIOSTAR Graphics Cards: G210, GT610 and GT740.
Please pay attention to these products with low price or suspicious design.
How to distinguish an original product from a counterfeit one?
Go through the telltale signs that can help you identify an original from a counterfeit, and make sure you are not taken for a ride.
In order to avoid purchasing the counterfeit products, please purchase our products through our official sales channels:
Where to buy
https://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/wheretobuy/index.php
As for the Iran market, the only authorized distributor is PACO. Please see the information below:
PACO
Address: Uni 7 , No. 6 , Mohseni Alley , Taleghani Junc , Shariati Ave , Tehran , Iran
Tel: +98 21 77 650 700
E-mail: ali@101cyber.com
More Product Information:Best gaming pc motherboard-BIOSTAR
｜ideal crypto mining graphics cards
Disclaimer
Biostar Microtech International Corp. published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 07:17:09 UTC