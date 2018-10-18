Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Biostar Microtech International : Intel 300 Series Motherboards Support 9th Generation Intel Core Processors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 04:28am CEST

Supported by all BIOSTAR Intel 300 Series Motherboards

All BIOSTAR Intel 300 series motherboards can now take advantage of Intel's latest Coffee Lake processors, this includes high performance gaming motherboards, entry-level models for home and office users, and the crypto-mining BTC series motherboards. This update will enable gamers and content creators to get the most out of their BIOSTAR Intel 300 Series motherboards by upgrading to 9th Generation Intel Core processors. The models include: RACING B360GT3S, RACING B360GT5S, B360MHD PRO, B360MHD PRO2, H310MHD PRO, H310MHD PRO2, B360TH, H310MHC, H310MHC2, RACING Z370GT6, TB360-BTC PRO, and TB360-BTC Expert.

About the 9th Generation Intel Core Processors

The 9th generation Intel Core processors deliver up to 10% better performance on games such as Hitman 2 and World of Tanks over the previous generation Intel CPUs. It also delivers up to 34% performance improvement for video editing All three of the 9th Gen Intel Core processors, i5-9600K, i7-9700K and i9-9900K, enable fast, immersive experience for gamers, with up to 8 cores and 16 threads, up to 5.0 GHz single-core turbo frequency, and 16 MB Intel Smart Cache. The 9th Gen Intel Core desktop processors deliver amazing performance, including unlocked 'K' SKUs at each brand level and up to 40 platform PCI-e 3.0 lanes for system expandability for gaming, creating and overclocking.


BIOSTAR Intel 300 Series Motherboards Update BIOS and Intel ME

To update the BIOS and Intel ME version of the BIOSTAR motherboards, select the corresponding link to download the latest BIOS version and Intel ME update files, then follow the instructions.

Disclaimer

Biostar Microtech International Corp. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 02:27:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10/17STARHUB : pursuing network sharing to cut costs
AQ
10/17UFP TECHNOLOGIES : Improve Patient Outcomes with UFP Technologies and Dielectrics’ Custom Manufactured Solutions – Visit Us At MD&M Minneapolis 2018
PU
10/17VOLVO : EU lawmakers to back 35 percent CO2 cut for trucks by 2030 - sources
RE
10/17SEGA SAMMY : Receives Award for Excellence in Corporate Disclosure from Securities Analysts Association of Japan
PU
10/17SHIONOGI : to Announce Corporate Personnel Reassignment
PU
10/17Exxon Mobil looks to sign LNG supply deal with Zhejiang Energy - executive
RE
10/17KRATON CORPORATION : Declares Force Majeure on Selected Products as a Result of Hurricane Michael
PR
10/17RAWSON OIL AND GAS : Notice of intention to delist
PU
10/17SINGAPORE PRESS : SPHMBO Unveils Largest Sequential LED-lit Billboard with Martell
PU
10/17KIA MOTORS : U.S. Senate panel wants to question Hyundai, Kia over engine fire reports
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. data drags oil lower; dollar up after Fed minutes
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely 'corrects' rumours about presidential family ..
3ALUMINA LIMITED : ALUMINA : Alcoa Corp Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
4At Facebook, public funds join push to remove Zuckerberg as chairman
5HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Story on Zhoushan in talks with Exxon Mobil on ethylene pl..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.