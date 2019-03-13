Biostatistics Seminar Series: Hosting Dr. Natasha Sahr of St. Jude CRH, with her seminar title “Multi-level variable screening and selection for survival data”

Dear Colleagues,

The Division of Biostatistics at the Department of Preventive Medicine invites you to attend the following seminar by our guest speaker, Dr. Natasha Sahr of St. Jude CRH.

Date:Monday, March 18, 2019

Time:2 P.M.

Place:4th Floor Conference Room 400in the Doctors Office Building at 66 N. Pauline Street, Memphis, TN 38105. Please park in the multi-story parking garage adjacent to the Doctors Office Building, and bring your parking card with you so we can give you a validation ticket.

ZOOM Virtual Room Connection:If you cannot join us in person, please join us in our virtual conference room at https://tennessee.zoom.us/j/476519327.

Presenter:Dr. Natasha Sahr of St. Jude CRH.

Title:Multi-level variable screening and selection for survival data

Abstract:Variable selection methods for the marginal proportional hazards model is a relatively understudied research area in biostatistics. The limited available methods focus on the selection of non-zero individual variables for a single outcome. However, variable selection in the presence of grouped covariates is often required. Some methods are available for the selection of non-zero group and within-group variables for the Cox proportional hazards model. There are no available methods to perform group variable selection in the clustered multivariate survival setting. In this context, the hierarchical adaptive group bridge penalty is proposed to select non-zero group and within-group variables for the independent or clustered marginal multivariate proportional hazards model. Simulation studies show the hierarchical adaptive group bridge method has superior performance compared to the extension of the adaptive group bridge in terms of variable selection accuracy. Sometimes, survival data suffers from high-dimensional group variables. Most existing screening methods address the sure screening property for individual variable selection. The sure group joint variable screening method is proposed to screen independent and clustered multivariate survival data in the presence of group variables. Simulation studies show the sure group joint variable screening method performs better than existing screening procedures extended to the multivariate survival setting. The hierarchical adaptive group bridge and sure group joint variable screening methods can be effective tools, used in a two-step process, in identifying non-zero group and within-group variables for high-dimensional multivariate survival data.

We look forward to seeing you all among us.

Mehmet Kocak, Ph.D.

Associate Professor of Biostatistics

Department of Preventive Medicine, UTHSC