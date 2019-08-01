Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Biosyngen Group : Attends SLETC and Signs Contract of Dalian Sino-Singapore Biotech Hub

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 09:36pm EDT

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 29, 2019, at the invitation of Dalian Municipal People's Government, Mr. Frank Wang, Chairman of Biosyngen Group and Dr. Victor Li, CEO of Biosyngen Group attended the 10th Singapore-Liaoning Economic and Trade Council (SLETC) meeting in Shenyang and signed a contract in the development of the Dalian Sino-Singapore Biotech Hub.

Dalian Sino-Singapore Biotech Hub project collaboration agreement signed by Mr. Frank Wang and Dalian Lv Shun District Government, Chairman of Biosyngen Group (third from right)

Dalian Sino-Singapore Biotech Hub will develop the world's pioneering innovative biomedical technologies and products from countries such as Singapore, Germany, France and China, including immune cell therapy for virus-related tumors (nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric cancer, etc.) and lymphoma, gene therapy, as well as the production of key materials (viral vector, mRNA, allogenic cell) for cell therapy, and tumor diagnosis (for bladder cancer, prostate cancer, etc.). The Hub will be developed with the partnership between Biosyngen Group and the Dalian Lv Shun District Government. Strongly supported by Dalian Municipal Government, it is one of the key projects of Dalian's strategic industrial development plan in 2020.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Mr Tang Yijun, Liaoning Governor, the Co-Chairman of SLETC, and Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources of Singapore and Co-Chairman of SLETC. 11 projects were signed at the council meeting, of which the planned investment of Dalian Sino-Singapore Biotech Hub is RMB 1.5 billion.

Mr Masagos Zulkifli commented that "Singapore can contribute to Liaoning's next phase of growth in three key areas: Sustainability, Connectivity and Modern Services"; while Mr Tang Yijun suggested that both sides shall "continue to deepen practical cooperation in science, technology, education, health care, culture and tourism so as to achieve win-win development." Mr. Tan Zuojun, Dalian Party Secretary and Mr. Tan Chengxu, Dalian Mayor emphasizing their support in developing the Dalian Sino-Singapore Biotech Hub with the collaboration of Biosyngen Group and Dalian Lv Shun District.

Singapore-Liaoning Economic and Trade Council (SLETC) is a cooperation mechanism for economic and trade development between the two parties. It promotes all-round, multi-faceted and deep economic and trade cooperation between the two governments. Over the past 15 years since the launch of SLETC, more than 20 large enterprises from Singapore with global influence have invested and started business in Liaoning. By the end of last year, Singapore has invested more than USD 6 billion in Liaoning province, becoming an important trading partner and source of investment for Liaoning province.

4th from left is Mr. Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources of Singapore and Co-Chairman of SLETC, 2nd from left is Mr. Frank Wang, Chairman of Biosyngen, 3rd from right is Dr. Victor Li, CEO of Biosyngen.

About BioSyngen

Headquartered in Singapore, BioSyngen Group is dedicated in the clinical and commercial transfer of innovative immune cell therapy technologies and products in Asia and China. The Group has close collaborations with world-renowned research institutions to in-license and jointly develop innovative technologies and products. BioSyngen has a resourceful technical platform to support the development of cell therapy products, such as pre-clinical research, production of clinical grade virus vectors and mRNA, gamma-delta allogeneic cells, development of companion diagnostics, as well as T cell production and clinical trial management.

On its Board of Scientific Advisors are internationally renowned scientists and collaborators, such as 2011 Nobel Laureate Professor Jules Alphonse Hoffman, Research Director CNRS Emeritus at CNRS Professor Jean-Paul Thiery, and Fellow of the Royal Society Professor Sir David Lane. Founded in 2016, through synergistically integrating its resources and network, BioSyngen has efficiently transformed cell therapy and diagnostic projects into clinical development stage. The Group strives to become the leader in biotechnology transfer of innovative immune cell therapy in Asia and China. Currently, BioSyngen conducts clinical trial projects in Singapore, Australia and China.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biosyngen-group-attends-sletc-and-signs-contract-of-dalian-sino-singapore-biotech-hub-300895484.html

SOURCE Biosyngen Group


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:55pAUGUST 1, 2019 GOOGLE Q2 2019 EARNINGS : A More Helpful Google Bounces Back
PU
09:55pSK TELECOM : Announces 2Q 2019 Earnings Results
PU
09:55pMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Completion of the Acquisition of Shares of Colonial First State Group Limited Subsidiaries by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking (PDF / 24KB)
PU
09:54pTexas joins states suing to stop T-Mobile, Sprint deal as trial delayed
RE
09:51pINVESTOR ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of Whiting Petroleum Corporation
PR
09:51pPetrobras Profit Jumps on Sale of Gas Pipeline Operator
DJ
09:50pAFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Results of Meeting Opens in a new Window
PU
09:48pExpected Surge in Oil Supply and Tariffs Add to Glut Concern -- 3rd Update
DJ
09:41pOccidental Petroleum plans to close Anadarko deal soon after August 8 vote
RE
09:40pCARNARVON PETROLEUM : SPP Offer Document
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group