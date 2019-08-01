Biosyngen Group : Attends SLETC and Signs Contract of Dalian Sino-Singapore Biotech Hub

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 29, 2019, at the invitation of Dalian Municipal People's Government, Mr. Frank Wang, Chairman of Biosyngen Group and Dr. Victor Li, CEO of Biosyngen Group attended the 10th Singapore-Liaoning Economic and Trade Council (SLETC) meeting in Shenyang and signed a contract in the development of the Dalian Sino-Singapore Biotech Hub.

Dalian Sino-Singapore Biotech Hub will develop the world's pioneering innovative biomedical technologies and products from countries such as Singapore, Germany, France and China, including immune cell therapy for virus-related tumors (nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric cancer, etc.) and lymphoma, gene therapy, as well as the production of key materials (viral vector, mRNA, allogenic cell) for cell therapy, and tumor diagnosis (for bladder cancer, prostate cancer, etc.). The Hub will be developed with the partnership between Biosyngen Group and the Dalian Lv Shun District Government. Strongly supported by Dalian Municipal Government, it is one of the key projects of Dalian's strategic industrial development plan in 2020.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Mr Tang Yijun, Liaoning Governor, the Co-Chairman of SLETC, and Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources of Singapore and Co-Chairman of SLETC. 11 projects were signed at the council meeting, of which the planned investment of Dalian Sino-Singapore Biotech Hub is RMB 1.5 billion.

Mr Masagos Zulkifli commented that "Singapore can contribute to Liaoning's next phase of growth in three key areas: Sustainability, Connectivity and Modern Services"; while Mr Tang Yijun suggested that both sides shall "continue to deepen practical cooperation in science, technology, education, health care, culture and tourism so as to achieve win-win development." Mr. Tan Zuojun, Dalian Party Secretary and Mr. Tan Chengxu, Dalian Mayor emphasizing their support in developing the Dalian Sino-Singapore Biotech Hub with the collaboration of Biosyngen Group and Dalian Lv Shun District.

Singapore-Liaoning Economic and Trade Council (SLETC) is a cooperation mechanism for economic and trade development between the two parties. It promotes all-round, multi-faceted and deep economic and trade cooperation between the two governments. Over the past 15 years since the launch of SLETC, more than 20 large enterprises from Singapore with global influence have invested and started business in Liaoning. By the end of last year, Singapore has invested more than USD 6 billion in Liaoning province, becoming an important trading partner and source of investment for Liaoning province.

About BioSyngen

Headquartered in Singapore, BioSyngen Group is dedicated in the clinical and commercial transfer of innovative immune cell therapy technologies and products in Asia and China. The Group has close collaborations with world-renowned research institutions to in-license and jointly develop innovative technologies and products. BioSyngen has a resourceful technical platform to support the development of cell therapy products, such as pre-clinical research, production of clinical grade virus vectors and mRNA, gamma-delta allogeneic cells, development of companion diagnostics, as well as T cell production and clinical trial management.

On its Board of Scientific Advisors are internationally renowned scientists and collaborators, such as 2011 Nobel Laureate Professor Jules Alphonse Hoffman, Research Director CNRS Emeritus at CNRS Professor Jean-Paul Thiery, and Fellow of the Royal Society Professor Sir David Lane. Founded in 2016, through synergistically integrating its resources and network, BioSyngen has efficiently transformed cell therapy and diagnostic projects into clinical development stage. The Group strives to become the leader in biotechnology transfer of innovative immune cell therapy in Asia and China. Currently, BioSyngen conducts clinical trial projects in Singapore, Australia and China.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biosyngen-group-attends-sletc-and-signs-contract-of-dalian-sino-singapore-biotech-hub-300895484.html

SOURCE Biosyngen Group