Biotage : AB - Nomination Committee Proposal for the Election of Board of Directors and Chairman of the Board

STOCKHOLM, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotage AB (Biotage), (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: BIOT.ST) – the Nomination Committee of Biotage AB announces its proposal for the election of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Board for the forthcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM").



The Nomination Committee proposes:

that the Board of Directors shall consist of six Directors elected by the AGM,

re-election of the current Directors of the Board Peter Ehrenheim, Thomas Eklund and Karolina Lawitz . Nils-Olof Björk, and Yvonne Mårtensson have declined re-election,

election of Reinhard Vogt, Mark Bradley and Torben Jørgensen as new Directors, and

that Thomas Eklund is re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

The other proposals from the Nomination Committee will be published in the Notice for the AGM.



The Nomination Committee for the AGM 2019 consists of Ove Mattsson, Chairman of Nomination Committee, appointed by the shareholders Ann-Charlotte Bergström, Eva Forsberg, Lena Westergren, Jonas Lenman, Ove Mattsson and Susanne Wetterlin, which have agreed to collaborate by jointly exercising their voting rights in the company for the long-term management of the company, Harald Høegh, appointed by Vind AS, Marianne Flink, appointed by Swedbank Robur fonder, and Thomas Eklund, Chairman of the Board for Biotage AB.



The AGM will be held on Wednesday 24 April 2019 in Uppsala.



This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:30 CET on March 19, 2019.



Contact persons:

Chairman of the Nomination Committee

Ove Mattsson +46-73-372-72-80

oveh.mattsson@tele2.se



About Biotage

Biotage offers efficient separation technologies from analysis to industrial scale and highquality solutions for analytical chemistry from research to commercial analysis laboratories. Biotage's products are used by government authorities, academic institutions, pharmaceutical and food companies, among others. The company is headquartered in Uppsala and has offices in the US, UK, China, Japan, South Korea and India. Biotage has approx. 405 employees and had sales of 911 MSEK in 2018. Biotage is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. Website: www.biotage.com

The following files are available for download:

