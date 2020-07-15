Biotech Company Cerule Appoints Triple Board Certified, US Patent Holding Doctor Stanley Jacobs, MD, to Their Medical Advisory Board

Cerule International, a biotech company that developed the world’s first clinically proven and patented stem cell enhancer, has appointed Dr. Stanley Jacobs to provide a medical and educational perspective to assist customers in making informed health choices.

Dr. Stanley Jacobs has a plethora of experience in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He has 16 years of higher education, including a BSc with Honors in Anatomical Sciences from McGill University in Montreal, an MSc in Medical Biophysics/Immunology from the Ontario Cancer Institute at the University of Toronto, and an MD from the university of Western Ontario. After completing his surgical internship and residency at the University of Toronto, Dr. Jacobs also completed a fellowship in Facial and Plastic Reconstructive Surgery at the University of California - San Francisco. Dr. Jacobs is triple board certified with certifications from the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ABFPRS), the American Board of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery, and the Royal College of Surgeons of Canada. He has been an elected house delegate for the California Medical Association, sitting on the specialty committee representing facial cosmetic surgeons.

In his 20+ years of industry experience, Dr. Jacobs has held the prestigious position of Chief of Surgery at multiple hospitals, has created his own startup – World Skin LLC, and has a US patent on facial surgical masks and skin technology. Dr. Jacobs regularly presents and publishes medical papers internationally. His most recent publication describes his 10-year journey to discover a miracle treatment in skin care. His wealth of medical knowledge and experience has proven him the perfect groundbreaking professional for Cerule’s Medical Advisory Board.

“Dr Stanley is a consummate professional in all aspects of medicine with a very impressive resume. We are truly excited at the new paradigm he will bring to our business and his involvement will truly transform the mindset of our Independent Business Owners. I know they will love what he has to offer, as he is already a celebrity to so many,” said Andy Goodwin, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and Co Owner.

“I am very excited to join the Cerule team! Their amazing products, the extensive research behind them, along with the great leadership of Andy and Jono, are what drove me to make my decision. I feel my scientific background and clinical experience, with special interest in Immunology, will give me some unique perspectives in simplistically explaining the science behind Cerule’s products to the IBOs and their customers. We will learn from one another and grow because of this synergy. I look forward to helping the Cerule world expand by creating healthier and more vibrant lives,” said Dr. Jacobs.

About Cerule: Cerule revolutionized the nutritional supplements industry with the development of StemEnhance® ULTRA – the world’s first clinically proven and patented stem cell enhancer. StemEnhance® ULTRA, which remains the most studied and clinically proven stem cell support product on the market, is only available through the network of Cerule Independent Business Owners. Cerule subsequently developed class leading, proprietary products – CyActiv®, CyActiv® Joint, and PlasmaFlo®. Recently Cerule also developed a range of unique, all-natural skin care products including – Instant Tensor Serum, CC Cream, and Micellar Gel. Cerule is privately owned with a rapidly growing network of more than 50,000 independent business owners around the world. With offices in California, Mexico, Canada, New Zealand, Holland, France, and Taiwan, Cerule continues to support independent business owners building extraordinary lives by bringing proven, one-of-a-kind wellness products to markets around the globe.

