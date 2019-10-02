Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Biotechnology firm ADC pulls listing amid latest IPO market jitters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 09:06pm EDT

(Reuters) - Biotechnology company ADC Therapeutics SA postponed its planned $200 million (162.34 million pounds) U.S. initial public offering on Wednesday, citing adverse market conditions as it became the third company to pull a planned IPO in recent days.

It was the latest black eye for the U.S. IPO market. Earlier this week, WeWork owner The We Company said it was putting its plans for an IPO on ice. Entertainment and talent agency Endeavor Group Holdings pulled its listing last week.

Even though the stock market is hovering near all-time highs, investors are worried that the poor stock trading performance of companies such as ride-hailing leader Uber Technologies Inc following their IPOs could indicate that pumped-up valuations listings have reached a peak. Several of the companies that recently have completed IPOs, such as fitness start-up Peloton Interactive and teeth-straightening company SmileDirectClub, have seen their shares trade poorly.

While APC's planned IPO was relatively small in size, the postponement could unnerve investors further because biotechnology offerings are typically assessed on the prospects of their drugs and are less sensitive to wider market turbulence.

Lausanne, Switzerland-based ADC, whose drugs under development target haematological malignancies and solid tumours, was one of four biotechnology companies set to debut on the U.S. stock market on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics Inc, Frequency Therapeutics Inc and Viela Bio were due to price their IPO later on Wednesday.

So far this year, 21 biopharmaceutical companies have gone public on U.S. exchanges, accounting for about one fifth of the total number of IPOs, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Rebecca Spalding in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Rebecca Spalding
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. 0.40% 22.6 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:40pU.S. committee seeks to interview Boeing engineer on safety of 737 MAX
RE
10:38pU.S. committee seeks to interview Boeing engineer on safety of 737 MAX
RE
10:34pOil steadies in rebound after jitters over economic outlook, U.S. inventories
RE
10:20pNikkei slides 2% on weak U.S. data, Trump tariffs on Europe imports
RE
10:19pOil steadies in rebound after jitters over economic outlook, U.S. inventories
RE
10:09pAustralia August Trade Surplus Slightly Narrower Than Expected
DJ
10:07pAny errors in arrest of Huawei CFO were technical, Canadian government tells court
RE
09:59pJAIF JAPAN ATOMIC INDUSTRIAL FORUM : Kindai University, Hayakawa Rubber Develop Easily-molded Radiation Shielding Material
PU
09:49pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : More parents work full-time (Media Release)
PU
09:46pBOJ's Funo warns on overseas risks, signals readiness to respond
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish subsidies
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
3TATA MOTORS LTD : Tesla deliveries miss Wall Street estimates; shares fall 6%
4WEBSTER LIMITED : WEBSTER : Australia's Webster agrees $572 million buyout by Canadian pension fund
5Airbus plant in Alabama spared fallout from U.S. tariffs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group