Biotoscana Investments : 2Q18 Presentation Click here

Biotoscana Investments : 2Q18 Presentation

08/15/2018 | 07:26pm CEST

2Q18 and 1H18

Message from management

Highlights

Financial highlights

(BRL million)

Gross revenues

Net revenuesGross profitGross Margin (%)

Adjusted EBITDAAdjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted net income

2Q18 2Q17

2Q18Chg. %

  • 268 215

  • 248 186

  • 285 33%

  • 264 42%

131

100

139

39%

53%

54%

62

39

53%-114bps

65

65%

25%

21%

32

7

24%348bps

--

120bps

1H18 1H17

1H18Chg. %

  • 481 424

  • 438 374

  • 515 21%

  • 469 25%

238

199

255

28%

54%

53%

110

83

54%120bps

118

41%

25%

22%

55

22

25%278bps

--

348bps278bps

Components of growth 2Q18 vs. 2Q17

Gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin evolution

(% of net revenues)

60.0%

50.0%

57.4%

55.0%

50.0%

30.0%

45.0%

40.0%

2Q18

2Q17

3Q17

4Q17

Gross margin

1Q18

EBITDA margin

45.0%

40.0% 35.0% 30.0% 25.0% 20.0%

Net revenues

Constant currency

2Q17

Sovaldi 2Q17

Actelion 2Q17

Nominal currency

248.4

Dosa 2Q17

Net revenues

2Q17 ex Sovaldi and

Actelion

ProformaOrganic growth

Net revenues

2Q18 ex Solvadi, Actelion &

BidsSovaldi 2Q18

BidsActelion saleActelion inventory

Net revenues

2Q18

FXNet revenues

2Q18

Contracted pipeline

Key portfolio takeaways

Basilea partnership

  • Broad spectrum, advanced generation i.v. cephalosporin antibiotic indicated in CAP and HAP (excl. VAP)

  • Ongoing phase III studies in ABSSSI and SAB

  • Launched: Argentina (April 2018)

  • Approved: Peru (est. launch 2018-2019)

  • Under MoH Review: Chile, Ecuador, Colombia and México

  • Upcoming Submissions: Brazil (est.2018)

Gilead partnership

  • Broad spectrum oral and i.v. azole antifungal indicated for invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis

  • Approved: Peru (est. launch 2018-2019)

  • Under MoH Review: Argentina, Chile, Ecuador and Colombia

  • Under Fast-Track MoH Review: Brazil and Mexico fast track for approval

  • Contract extension signed in 2Q18 to include 15 existing products from anti-infective franchise (HIV, HCV, antifungal) for 5 countries(Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia, Paraguay)

  • 5 HIV and 2 HCV products already selling in Colombia and Peru

  • 4 products to be launched in Bolivia in 2018

Eisai partnership

  • Oral TKI with a novel binding mode indicated for refractory thyroid cancer (USA, EU, Japan), 2L RCC in combination with everolimus (USA, EU) and for uHCC (Japan). uHCCunder review by FDA and EMA

  • Ongoing pembrolizumab combo clinical program for 11 potential indications in 6 types of cancer

  • Launched: Brazil (DTC only-April 2018). RCC and uHCC under MoH review

  • Under MoH Review: Argentina

  • Upcoming Submissions: Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru

  • Triazole derivative, anticonvulsant FDA and EMA approved as adjuvant therapy for LGS

  • Approved: Brazil (est. launch 4Q18)

  • Under MoH Review: Mexico

  • Upcoming Submissions: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru

  • Halichondrin class microtubule dynamics inhibitor with novel mechanism of action.

  • FDA approved for mBc (3L), EMA approved for Iocally advanced or mBc (2L). FDA and EMA approved for uLPS (2L)

  • Ongoing pembrolizumab combo study in mTNBC

  • Launched: Brazil (3L mBreastCan-Oct 2018). 2L under MoH review

  • Under MoH Review: Argentina and Colombia

  • Upcoming Submissions: Chile, Ecuador and Peru

  • 1st in class AED, FDA and EMA approved as adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures

  • Approved: Brazil (est. launch 4Q18)

  • Under MoH Review: Mexico

  • Upcoming Submissions: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru

Note: MoH = Ministry of Health, CAP = Community-Acquired Pneumonia, HAP = Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia, VAP = Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia, HCV = Hepatitis C, RCC = Renal Cell Carcinoma, uHCC = unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma, LGS = Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, mBc = Metastatic Breast Cancer, uLPS = Unresectable Liposarcoma, mTNBC = Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Commercial update

Events highlights

X Highlights of ASH LATAM

X CARE Brazil

II LATAM Virology Congress

2018 ASCO Meeting

  • Rio de Janeiro, April 27-28

  • Internationally recognizedexperts analyzed the latest updates in malignant and non-malignant hematology research from the ASH annual meeting

  • Network with LATAM top hematologists

  • GBT main interest on advance diagnosis and treatment of MDS, MM, CML, CLL

  • São Paulo, May 19

  • Stand alone GILD-GBT co-sponsored medical education program on invasive fungal infections

  • Worldwide and LATAM experts presented latest data in epidemiology, diagnoses and treatmentof IFI in hematologicalpatients

  • Dedicated program for MDs and for PharmDs

  • Bogotá, May 24-26

  • Top LATAM meeting inthe virology field, jointly organized with local scientific society

  • Worldwide and LATAM experts presented latest data on HIV/AIDS and HCV

  • Gilead-GBT co-sponsored activities including promotional booth and symposia

Note: MDS = Myelodysplastic Syndrome, MM = Multiple Myeloma, CML = Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, CLL = Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

* Source-Photo 1: @ASH_hematology - Twitter

  • Chicago, June 1-5

  • Premier internationaloncology congress with more than 30K worldwide (LATAM + 2K)

  • GBT stand alone commercial exhibit

  • GBT co-sponsoredactivities with keypartners (CELGENE, EISAI) focus on main brands: ABRAXANE, LENVIMA, HALAVEN

Business development update

Events highlights

CPhl North America

ASCO

Jefferies Healthcare Conf.

ASH

  • Philadelphia, April 24-26

  • Meeting with severalpotential partners of FDF (final dosage formulation) products to establish new partnerships on CNS and anti-fungal therapy lines.

  • Main focus on expansion of CNS line throughproducts related toAlzheimer, Parkinson and multiple sclerosis.

  • Chicago, June 1-5

  • Meetings with keypotential partners that are not present in the region.

  • Targeting of potential partners for the identified white spaces in some specific areas of oncology-list of 30 potentialcandidates, both incommercial stage and phase 3.

  • New York, June 5-8

  • Identification of globaltrends.

  • Development of relationship with potential partners with molecules at late phase II and early phase III.

  • Establishment ofrelationship with biotechs focused on respiratory.

* Source-Photo 1:https://cphinorthamerica.com/; Photo 3: http://www.revistatigris.com.ar/libertad-neoyorquina/; Photo 4: https://www.asm.org/index.php/asm-microbe-2018

  • Atlanta, June 7-11

  • Most importantmicrobiology event in the world.

  • Meeting with companies developing anti-infective drugs, currently at phase III or starting phase III.

  • Participation in severalscientific sessions for new trends in this line of therapy.

Disclaimer

Biotoscana Investments SA published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 17:25:01 UTC
