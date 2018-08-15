Biotoscana Investments : 2Q18 Presentation Click here

|
Biotoscana Investments : 2Q18 Presentation
08/15/2018 | 07:26pm CEST
2Q18 and 1H18
Message from management
Highlights
Financial highlights
(BRL million)
Gross revenues
Net revenuesGross profitGross Margin (%)
Adjusted EBITDAAdjusted EBITDA Margin
Adjusted net income
|
2Q18 2Q17
|
2Q18Chg. %
|
|
|
131
100
|
139
39%
|
53%
54%
62
39
|
53%-114bps
65
65%
|
25%
21%
32
7
|
24%348bps
--
120bps
|
1H18 1H17
|
1H18Chg. %
|
|
|
238
199
|
255
28%
|
54%
53%
110
83
|
54%120bps
118
41%
|
25%
22%
55
22
|
25%278bps
--
348bps278bps
Components of growth 2Q18 vs. 2Q17
Gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin evolution
(% of net revenues)
60.0%
50.0%
57.4%
55.0%
50.0%
45.0%
40.0%
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
45.0%
40.0% 35.0% 30.0% 25.0% 20.0%
Constant currency
2Q17
Sovaldi 2Q17
Actelion 2Q17
Nominal currency
248.4
Dosa 2Q17
Net revenues
2Q17 ex Sovaldi and
Actelion
ProformaOrganic growth
Net revenues
2Q18 ex Solvadi, Actelion &
BidsSovaldi 2Q18
BidsActelion saleActelion inventory
Net revenues
2Q18
FXNet revenues
2Q18
Contracted pipeline
Key portfolio takeaways
Basilea partnership
-
•Broad spectrum, advanced generation i.v. cephalosporin antibiotic indicated in CAP and HAP (excl. VAP)
-
•Ongoing phase III studies in ABSSSI and SAB
-
•Launched: Argentina (April 2018)
-
•Approved: Peru (est. launch 2018-2019)
-
•Under MoH Review: Chile, Ecuador, Colombia and México
-
•Upcoming Submissions: Brazil (est.2018)
Gilead partnership
-
•Under MoH Review: Argentina, Chile, Ecuador and Colombia
-
•Under Fast-Track MoH Review: Brazil and Mexico fast track for approval
-
•Contract extension signed in 2Q18 to include 15 existing products from anti-infective franchise (HIV, HCV, antifungal) for 5 countries(Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia, Paraguay)
-
•5 HIV and 2 HCV products already selling in Colombia and Peru
-
•4 products to be launched in Bolivia in 2018
Eisai partnership
-
•Oral TKI with a novel binding mode indicated for refractory thyroid cancer (USA, EU, Japan), 2L RCC in combination with everolimus (USA, EU) and for uHCC (Japan). uHCCunder review by FDA and EMA
-
•Ongoing pembrolizumab combo clinical program for 11 potential indications in 6 types of cancer
-
•Launched: Brazil (DTC only-April 2018). RCC and uHCC under MoH review
-
•Under MoH Review: Argentina
-
•Upcoming Submissions: Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru
-
•Triazole derivative, anticonvulsant FDA and EMA approved as adjuvant therapy for LGS
-
•Approved: Brazil (est. launch 4Q18)
-
•Under MoH Review: Mexico
-
•Upcoming Submissions: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru
-
•Halichondrin class microtubule dynamics inhibitor with novel mechanism of action.
-
•FDA approved for mBc (3L), EMA approved for Iocally advanced or mBc (2L). FDA and EMA approved for uLPS (2L)
-
•Ongoing pembrolizumab combo study in mTNBC
-
•Launched: Brazil (3L mBreastCan-Oct 2018). 2L under MoH review
-
•Under MoH Review: Argentina and Colombia
-
•Upcoming Submissions: Chile, Ecuador and Peru
-
•1st in class AED, FDA and EMA approved as adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures
-
•Approved: Brazil (est. launch 4Q18)
-
•Under MoH Review: Mexico
-
•Upcoming Submissions: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru
Note: MoH = Ministry of Health, CAP = Community-Acquired Pneumonia, HAP = Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia, VAP = Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia, HCV = Hepatitis C, RCC = Renal Cell Carcinoma, uHCC = unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma, LGS = Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, mBc = Metastatic Breast Cancer, uLPS = Unresectable Liposarcoma, mTNBC = Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer
Commercial update
Events highlights
X Highlights of ASH LATAM
X CARE Brazil
II LATAM Virology Congress
2018 ASCO Meeting
-
▪Rio de Janeiro, April 27-28
-
▪Internationally recognizedexperts analyzed the latest updates in malignant and non-malignant hematology research from the ASH annual meeting
-
▪Network with LATAM top hematologists
-
▪GBT main interest on advance diagnosis and treatment of MDS, MM, CML, CLL
-
▪Worldwide and LATAM experts presented latest data in epidemiology, diagnoses and treatmentof IFI in hematologicalpatients
-
▪Dedicated program for MDs and for PharmDs
-
▪Bogotá, May 24-26
-
▪Top LATAM meeting inthe virology field, jointly organized with local scientific society
-
▪Worldwide and LATAM experts presented latest data on HIV/AIDS and HCV
-
▪Gilead-GBT co-sponsored activities including promotional booth and symposia
Note: MDS = Myelodysplastic Syndrome, MM = Multiple Myeloma, CML = Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, CLL = Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
* Source-Photo 1: @ASH_hematology - Twitter
-
▪Chicago, June 1-5
-
▪Premier internationaloncology congress with more than 30K worldwide (LATAM + 2K)
-
▪GBT stand alone commercial exhibit
-
▪GBT co-sponsoredactivities with keypartners (CELGENE, EISAI) focus on main brands: ABRAXANE, LENVIMA, HALAVEN
Business development update
Events highlights
CPhl North America
ASCO
Jefferies Healthcare Conf.
ASH
-
▪Philadelphia, April 24-26
-
▪Meeting with severalpotential partners of FDF (final dosage formulation) products to establish new partnerships on CNS and anti-fungal therapy lines.
-
▪Main focus on expansion of CNS line throughproducts related toAlzheimer, Parkinson and multiple sclerosis.
* Source-Photo 1:https://cphinorthamerica.com/; Photo 3: http://www.revistatigris.com.ar/libertad-neoyorquina/; Photo 4: https://www.asm.org/index.php/asm-microbe-2018
-
▪Atlanta, June 7-11
-
▪Most importantmicrobiology event in the world.
-
▪Meeting with companies developing anti-infective drugs, currently at phase III or starting phase III.
-
▪Participation in severalscientific sessions for new trends in this line of therapy.
Disclaimer
Biotoscana Investments SA published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
