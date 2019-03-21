Biotoscana Investments : 4Q18 and 2018 Earnings Release

GBT REPORTS 2018 AND FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

COMPANY ALIGNMENT ON LONG-TERM STRATEGIC AGENDA AND

INVESTMENT ON OPERATION AND EXECUTION.

Montevideo, March 21st, 2019-Biotoscana Investments S.A. (B3: GBIO33), a biopharmaceutical group that operates in Latin America, announced today its results for the 4Q18 and 2018. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in Brazilian Reais (BRL) and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Starting in 3Q18, reported numbers are presented applying Hyperinflation Accounting for our Argentinean operations, unless stated otherwise, in accordance to IAS 29, as detailed on Section "Note onArgentina- Hyperinflation economy"(page 4). Organic growth continues to be presented applying constant year-over-year exchange rates to exclude the impact of the movement of foreign exchange rates and without the impact resulting from Hyperinflation Accounting. Historical numbers (4Q18* and 2018*) are also presented without the impact resulting from Hyperinflation Accounting for comparison reasons.

HIGHLIGHTS 2018

Net revenuesfor 2018 increased by 10% in constant currency, positively impacted by Dosa, marking BRL 821M (including hyperinflation adjustment).

Gross profitincreased by 12% vs. 2017, in constant currency.Gross marginof 51% (including hyperinflation adjustments) vs. 54% in 2017.

OPEXare in line with 34% of net revenues in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDAincreased by 12% in constant currency vs. 2017.Adjusted EBITDA margincame to 22% in 2018 (including hyperinflation adjustment), vs. 24% in 2017.

Net incometotaled BRL 63M in 2018 (including hyperinflation adjustment) vs. BRL 17M in 2017.Adjusted net incomeup 42% vs. 2017, in constant currency.

Strategic agendaevolved with the ongoing execution of the pipeline.

Recently launched productsgrowing over 100%, with the performance of new products such as LENVIMA, ABRAXANE and Gilead portfolio.

(BRL M) Net revenuesGross profitGross Margin (%)Adjusted EBITDAAdjusted EBITDA MarginNet income Adjusted net income Constant currency Nominal currency * Historical numbers (2018*) are presented without the impact resulting from Hyperinflation Accounting.

2018* 2018 2017 Chg. % 2018 Chg. % 843 821 818 0% 900 10% 446 422 440 -4% 491 12% 53%201 51%184 54%199 -236 bps-8% 55%224 76 bps12% 24%73106 22%6396 24% -193 bps

17 275%

78 23% 25% 49 bps

83 391%

111 42%

MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT

2018 was a year of great importance to GBT, with challenges and developments seen inside and outside of our company. As we said in the past, we are positive about long term perspectives in all the countries, with plenty of opportunities with new launches and geographical expansion.

During 2018 we secured a contract extension with Gilead for the Andean region for the HepC and HIV portfolio, we integrated R&D centers in Argentina from LKM and Dosa, where now we have one integrated facility for all therapy lines we develop, we worked on the development of corporate policies and procedures to better integrate and align all countries and we started our 5-year strategic plan project.

So now, the moment is for us to look beyond and solidify the basis for the future, which haven´t changed. We remain focused on six priorities. First, we are extremely focused on the retention of our talents, to train and develop high potentials and hire top performers. Secondly, we continue to ensure maximum efficiency of our deployed resources, to restructure our manufacturing plants and to enhance supply capabilities. Third, we will also continue to develop solid plans with flawless execution in terms of Regulatory, Sales & Marketing, Medical, and Logistic activities to make sure the launches are well-executed, to guarantee that the products are effectively positioned right from the start. Fourth, we continue to ensure the sales maximization of our commercial investments and maintain sales of our legacy portfolio. Fifth, we continue to expand our portfolio within selected therapy areas and geographies via acquisitions, new licensing deals, and the development of proprietary products, remaining focused on remain focused on the balance of specialty open innovation products with branded generic products. We will continue to acquire best-in-class high-end innovative products in key therapeutic areas, generate new proprietary product ideas, develop new compounds, and bring them into market asap. Finally, we will ensure the follow-through on compliance, to ensure we have the best practices of compliance in client facing areas and in internal processes throughout the region.

Overall, our portfolio continues with its general trends. Our legacy innovative main products continue to experience a sustained performance and, in general, our products are stable and continue their prior trends. The new products are being prepared for launch, as we are only in the process of launching these across the region or are at the initial ramp-up phase, something that illustrates the strong mid to long-term potential of our pipeline that we continually share with you. Our commitment and focus for 2019 remain on the effective execution on our pipeline and set the right foundation to properly position these newly launched products.

The following graph details all the components of our growth for the full year of 2018.

Our organic growth stood at 5% for the full year of 2018 in comparison with the same period of last year. This is mainly driven by SOVALDI®in Brazil, that has a completely different commercial dynamic and follows the same trend in Brazil as the rest of the world, where It cures all the pent-up demand at once and after this there are only new patients and sales are lower than the first years.

Argentina, as it was extensively discussed, still has some short-term concerns, although we have a positive mid and long-term perspectives in the country, especially with the launches of the new innovative contracted portfolio we will launch soon in the country, such as LENVIMA®, CRESEMBA®and HALAVEN®.

Our margins remain healthy, with gross margin at 51.4% for the full year and adjusted EBITDA margin at 22.5%.

Our OPEX continue in check, representing approximately 34% of our net revenues, a result of closer monitoring and the shifting of resources to new products and launches from older lines and cost control culture.

For 2019, we believe is a year of continued focus on commercial execution and targeted investment in our new product launches, manufacturing infrastructure, and pipeline to drive future growth. The mid-term outlook for growth is positive driven by our already contracted innovative pipeline and also by the branded generics pipeline under development, which are paramount to sustain our growth.

NOTE ON ARGENTINA

HYPERINFLATION ECONOMY

Argentina was considered a hyperinflation country as from July 1, 2018 onwards, in accordance with IFRS, since it presented a three-year accumulated inflation rate exceeding 100% and there are no qualitative issues mitigating the situation.

Therefore, starting from 3Q18, we need to apply IFRS rule IAS 29"Financial information in hyperinflationary economiesfor International Financial Reporting Standards", thatrequire to report the results of our operations in hyperinflationary economies, as if these economies were highly inflationary as of January 1, 2018.

We are presenting the impact of adopting hyperinflation accounting separately in the P&L exhibit of this press release, in a column named"Hyperinflation Argentina" at the end of this document. We are also presenting historical numberswithout this effect.

The application of IAS 29 Hyperinflation Accounting to Argentine subsidiaries impacted 2018 results with the following combined effects: i) the indexation using a general price index to reflect changes in purchasing power on the results restating each line until the end of the period, (ii) the translation of the results at the closing exchange rate as of December 31, 2018 - translation using the average year to date rate on the reported period is applied to non-inflationary economies-(iii) a gain/loss originated on the net monetary position exposed to inflation recorded in a dedicated account under the finance results ( the effect of inflation on the net monetary position of the Argentine subsidiaries for the year has been a gain amounting to BRL 12.8 M and (iv) as non-monetary assets are adjusted for inflation but not equivalent adjustments are made for tax purposes; the effect of such a temporary differences originate deferred tax liabilities that has its counterpart effect at the deferred tax account under the P&L.

Furthermore, IAS 29 requires adjusting for cumulative inflation the non-monetary assets and liabilities on the balance sheet of our operations in hyperinflationary economies. The resulting effect from the adjustment until December 31, 2017 has been reported in Retained Earnings amounting to BRL 84.8M and, from this date on, in a dedicated account in the finance results("gain on net monetary position exposure to inflation"), reporting deferred taxes on such adjustments, when applicable.

During the 4Q18, there is the impact of inflation adjustment for the 9M18 with the inflation from the 4Q18 (~12% of inflation) in addition to the inflation adjustment on the profits and losses of the quarter per se.

As to the conversion into BRL the reduction in the conversion rate at the end of 4Q18 contributed to a gain in the 4Q18 driven by the conversion of the nine-month period profits and losses at a lower rate than at the end of 3Q18.

All of these adjustments generated a higher cost in the quarter.

OTHER IMPACTS

In 2018, there was a change on the billing system of GBT´s third party logistic operator in Argentina, that directly impacts revenues. As explained in the previous quarter, now the invoices are registered only with net revenues, whereas, before, invoices were registered with gross revenues, discounts (rebates) and net revenues. This makes it harder to compare gross revenues in Argentina with prior periods.

Additionally, in 2018, Argentina had started to recover a PAMI debt provisioned in 2017, that totaled ARS 58M.

The graph below extrapolates all the components to better explain the impacts, where we have the breakdown of DOSA proforma included in 2017, Actelion discontinued business, FX and hyperinflation adjustment from full 2018.

Argentina's components of growth (BRL Millions) +17%constantgrowth 307.2 253.8 24.0 259.3 235.4 238.7 Grossrevenues 2017 Discounts(rebates)Netrevenues 2017 Actelion2017 Dosa Janto Oct 2017 Netrevenues 2017 exActelion Proforma OrganicgrowthNetrevenues 2018 exActelionActelion2018 Netrevenues 2018 Discounts(rebates)Grossrevenues 2018 FXGrossrevenues 2018*Hyperinflation ArgentinaGrossrevenues 2018 Constant currency Nominal currency * Historical number

-53.5

-76.1

57.7

PAMI

As reported on previous quarters, PAMI (Programa de Asistencia Médica Integral)-the retiree´s HMO and the largest payor in the country-changed its purchase modality and started placing bids for the main products.

GBT participated on 3 bids during 2018-July, November and December, and won approximately ARS 204.8M in total.

The first bid won by GBT represented approximately 58% of the total, and first deliveries occurred in November and

December (12% of the total bid). We should be delivering batches every month until October 2019 and payments were received for both deliveries already occurred.

The second bid was on November 2018 and represented approximately 33% of the total, with estimated deliveries scheduled between April 2019 and March 2020.