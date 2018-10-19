Biotoscana Investments : Change in Board of Directors

Montevideo, Uruguay October 19, 2018 - BIOTOSCANA INVESTMENTS S.A. ('Company' or 'GBT') (B3: GBIO33), a leading biopharmaceutical company in Latin America, is pleased to announce to its shareholders and the market in general that effective as of October 12, 2018, Mr. Anders Lennart Tullgren has been appointed independent member of the Board of Directors of the Company to fill the vacancy resulting from Mr. Alfredo Blanco's resignation to the board effective as of the same date.

Mr. Tullgren has over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and has held senior leadership roles in the United States, Germany, France, United Kingdom and the Nordic region. Mr. Tullgren served as President of the Intercontinental Region for Bristol Myers Squibb and was in charge of 82 markets across four regional country clusters (Latin America, MENA, India, Asia and CEE) and two standalone markets (China and Brazil), delivering USD2.7 billion of sales annually. Prior to that, Mr. Tullgren spent 5 years as Senior Vice President for European markets at Bristol Myers Squibb and was responsible for the launch of 60 products in a number of therapeutic areas, across 39 markets. Since retiring from BMS in 2017, Mr. Tullgren is the chairman of the board of directors of Xbrane Biopharma AB and serves as a board member of Symphogen AS, Branding Science (UK) Limited and Trialbee AB of which Mr. Tullgren was previously the chairman. Mr. Tullgren holds a Master of Science in Pharmacy from Uppsala University.

The appointment of Mr. Tullgren reinforces the commitment of the Board of Directors with the Company, contributing to our growth strategies.

The Company is grateful to Mr. Alfredo Blanco for his dedication and contribution throughout the period in which he carried out his duties in the Board of Directors.

