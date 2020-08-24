Log in
Bioventus : Appoints Katrina Church Chief Compliance Officer

08/24/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Bioventus, a global leader in orthobiologic solutions, has appointed Katrina Church as its Chief Compliance Officer, effective August 24, 2020. Church brings more than 20 years of experience counseling public and private companies to ensure the highest compliance with industry standards, reporting and controls. She will be responsible for all ethics and compliance functions at Bioventus, joins the company’s executive leadership team and will report directly to its CEO Ken Reali.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005050/en/

Katrina Church, Chief Compliance Officer of Bioventus (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am very pleased to welcome Katrina as our new Chief Compliance Officer,” said Reali. “High ethics and compliance standards are paramount to our success and also important to our culture at Bioventus. I expect Katrina to build on the great foundation we have at this company as we continue to expand and grow to meet the needs of patients, physicians and payers.”

Church joins Bioventus after nearly 11 years with the Merz Group of companies where she served in several corporate counsel and compliance roles, most recently as Global Compliance Officer for Merz Pharma GmbH & Co KGaA. In 2020, Church was nominated for several industry awards for compliance training, and won the 2020 Women in Compliance Award for “Most Impactful Compliance Training Programme of the Year.”

Prior to Merz, Church served as a legal consultant to Stiefel Laboratories and in general counsel and corporate counsel roles with Connetics Corporation and VISX, Inc. She began her career as an attorney at Hopkins & Carley, a San Jose-based law firm. Church received her Juris Doctor from New York University School of Law and an AB magna cum laude from Duke University.

About Bioventus

Bioventus is an orthobiologics company that delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The orthobiologic products from Bioventus include offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit www.bioventus.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Bioventus and the Bioventus logo are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC.


© Business Wire 2020
