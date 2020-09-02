Bioventus : Reports First Use of its SIGNAFUSE® Bioactive Bone Graft in Strip Format

Bioventus is sharing results of its first in-patient use of the new SIGNAFUSE Bioactive Bone Graft strips. Rick Placide, M.D. of VCU Health in Richmond, VA, performed a posterolateral lumbar fusion (PLF) and placed the SIGNAFUSE strips in the posterolateral gutters of the patient’s spine.

100mm SIGNAFUSE Strips used on each side of a 4-level posterolateral lumbar fusion. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Since the recent release of the SIGNAFUSE strip, we have used it as a bone graft extender in several cases and found it easy to use,” remarked Dr. Placide. “We have already been impressed by its ability to absorb bone marrow aspirate while maintaining its form, flexibility and toughness. These properties make SIGNAFUSE strips ideal for a variety of cases, including spanning large defects. We look forward to following the clinical outcomes.”

“SIGNAFUSE strips were designed with the patient in mind. They come in multiple sizes ranging from 25 to 200 millimeters in length, allowing utilization over multiple levels like we saw in Dr. Placide’s deformity application case,” said Lawrence Boyd PhD, Vice President, Product Development, Bioventus. “There are benefits for the surgeon as well: these strips hydrate rapidly and provide exceptional handling properties for intraoperative flexibility.”

The new strip format of SIGNAFUSE is available now from Bioventus distributors nationwide.

Summary of Indications for Use

SIGNAFUSE Bioactive Bone Graft is a bone graft substitute intended for use in bony voids or gaps of the skeletal system not intrinsic to the stability of the bony structure. These osseous defects may be surgically created or result from traumatic injury to the bone. SIGNAFUSE Bioactive Bone Graft is indicated to be combined with autologous bone marrow aspirate and packed into osseous defects of the extremities, pelvis and posterolateral spine. When used in the posterolateral spine, SIGNAFUSE Bioactive Bone Graft is to be used as an autograft extender. The device resorbs and is replaced by host bone during the healing process.

