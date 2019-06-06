Log in
Bioventus : to Co-Develop Next Generation Placental Tissue Product for Knee Osteoarthritis with MTF Biologics

06/06/2019 | 10:02am EDT

Bioventus, a global leader in orthobiologic solutions, has entered into a development collaboration agreement with MTF Biologics, the world’s largest tissue bank, to co-develop a next generation placental tissue product for the treatment of painful musculoskeletal conditions, with an initial focus on knee osteoarthritis (OA). Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Development of new orthobiologics offerings for osteoarthritis is a core focus for Bioventus and we are pleased to begin collaborating with MTF Biologics on a solution for knee OA that will offer symptom relief and potentially delay progression of the disease,” said Tony Bihl, CEO, Bioventus. “We also expect to work together to develop additional uses and indications for this product as part of this program. There is a promising and growing body of preclinical and clinical evidence underscoring the potential of these preparations in supporting the body’s natural healing processes thanks to the inherent growth factors and regulatory molecules present in placental tissues.”

“MTF Biologics is excited to begin working with Bioventus to bring this new solution to market,” said Joe Yaccarino, President and CEO, MTF Biologics. “Through this relationship we expect to co-develop and deliver innovative biologic products for orthopaedics to patients and physicians.”

About MTF Biologics

MTF Biologics, also known as the Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, is a nonprofit organization based in Edison, N.J. It is a consortium comprised of leading organ procurement organizations, tissue recovery organizations and academic medical institutions, and governed by a board of surgeons who are leading experts in tissue transplantation. As the world’s largest tissue bank, MTF Biologics saves and heals lives by honoring donated gifts, serving patients and advancing science. Since its inception in 1987, the organization has received tissue from more than 132,000 donors and distributed more than 8.6 million grafts for transplantation. Through its IIAM subsidiary, it has placed more than 58,000 non-transplantable organs for research. Through its Statline subsidiary, it has managed more than 11.3 million donor referrals. For more information, visit www.mtfbiologics.org.

About Bioventus

Bioventus is an orthobiologics company that delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The orthobiologic products from Bioventus include offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit www.BioventusGlobal.com and follow the company on Twitter @Bioventusglobal.

Bioventus and the Bioventus logo are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC.


