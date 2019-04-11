Bipartisan lawmakers unveil “Invest in America Act”

Washington, D.C., April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institute of Architects (AIA) and The Real Estate Roundtable (RER) are pledging support for the “Invest in America Act” (H.R. 2210), which was unveiled yesterday afternoon by U.S. Reps. John Larson (D-CT) and Kenny Marchant (R-TX).

The legislation has the potential to create as many as 284,000 American jobs and attract as much as $125 billion in global investment in U.S. communities, which would support addressing America’s aging buildings and crumbling infrastructure.

The legislation does so by repealing the “Foreign Investment in Real Property Tax Act” (FIRPTA). Originally enacted in 1980, FIRPTA is an arcane tax that deflects global capital from U.S. cities and towns by imposing a capital gains tax on global investors that finance any U.S. real property. Consequently, the law greatly inhibits state and local leaders from partnering with global investors—in addition to leveraging domestic partners—to improve their communities, including renovating aging buildings; constructing roads, bridges, tunnels, hospitals and airports; developing affordable housing; and utilizing new Opportunity Zones.

“Under current law, global investment is discouraged in the United States and investors are driven to other countries,” said AIA EVP/Chief Executive Officer Robert Ivy, FAIA. “This legislation will put the U.S. on equal footing in the competition for investment dollars, which can be put directly into American communities through partnerships with local and state governments. This will result in meaningful jobs not only for architects but other professionals in design and construction as well as manufacturing and service industries.”

A partial repeal of FIRPTA occurred in 2015 with passage of the “Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes Act.” Changes to the law increased global investment in U.S. cities of all sizes and locations by 33 percent, proving that a full repeal would have a significant benefit to many more state and local economies.

"The FIRPTA regime is an anti-competitive outlier that deflects global capital to other countries,” said RER President and CEO Jeffrey DeBoer. “Our infrastructure challenges demand a holistic approach and innovative solutions. Now is the time to build on the recent success of the 2015 reforms by eliminating FIRPTA outright and unlocking private capital for even more job growth and infrastructure improvements."

Learn more about the legislation by visiting the Invest in America Coalition’s website.

About The Real Estate Roundtable

The Real Estate Roundtable brings together leaders of the nation’s publicly-held and privately owned real estate ownership, development, lending and management firms with the leaders of national real estate trade associations to jointly address key national policy issues relating to real estate and the overall economy. Collectively, Roundtable members' portfolios contain over 12 billion square feet of office, retail and industrial properties valued at more than $2 trillion; over 1.5 million apartment units; and in excess of 2.5 million hotel rooms. Participating trade associations represent more than 1.5 million people involved in virtually every aspect of the real estate business.





About AIA

Founded in 1857, AIA consistently works to create more valuable, healthy, secure, and sustainable buildings, neighborhoods, and communities. Through more than 200 international, state and local chapters, AIA advocates for public policies that promote economic vitality and public wellbeing.

AIA provides members with tools and resources to assist them in their careers and business as well as engaging civic and government leaders and the public to find solutions to pressing issues facing our communities, institutions, nation, and world. Members adhere to a code of ethics and conduct to ensure the highest professional standards.

Jessie Cornelius American Institute of Architects 202-626-7302 jessiecornelius@aia.org