BirchBioMed : to Highlight FS2 Platform at the 17th Annual South Beach Symposium

VANCOUVER, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - BirchBioMed Inc., a clinical-stage biomedical company focused on the clinical evaluation, development and commercialization of anti-scarring drugs, autoimmune therapeutics and novel strategies for transplantation, announces that Mark Miller, the Company's chief executive officer, and Ryan Hartwell, Ph.D., the Company's chief science officer, will be presenting at the 17th Annual South Beach Symposium. In addition, senior management will be hosting a collaborative advisory board during the conference, which is being held February 7-10 at the Loews Hotel in Miami Beach.

Mr. Miller will present BirchBioMed on February 9 during the Symposium Industry CEO forum. The panel discussion is "Clinical Dermatology and Aesthetics: Partnership with Industry for the Benefit of our Patients." Mr. Miller will discuss the company's FS2 platform and BirchBioMed's relationship with its partners.

Dr. Hartwell's presentation, to be given on February 9, titled "Future Innovations in Anti-Fibrotic Therapy," will focus on the current anti-fibrotic research and development landscape including BirchBioMed's FS2 platform, which is poised to begin patient enrollment in two Phase 2 programs, for scar reduction and for the treatment of hypertrophic scars. In addition, Dr. Hartwell will discuss concomitant use of FS2 with superficial radiation therapy and with immunomodulatory drugs.

Mr. Miller, Dr. Hartwell and Susan Elliott, chief marketing officer, will be hosting a collaborative advisory board highlighting BirchBioMed's anti-fibrotic platform and its applicability to dermatology, to include luminaries from both dermatology and industry. The advisory board event will take place on February 9.

About South Beach Symposium

The South Beach Symposium (SBS) provides comprehensive education for practicing medical professionals to stay informed on the newest therapies, technologies, procedures and practice guidelines in medical dermatology, cosmetic dermatology and aesthetic medicine. The South Beach Symposium was founded in 2002 as an annual clinical and aesthetic dermatology conference held in Miami Beach, Florida. In 2015, the SBS launched its online educational resource center offering busy practitioners the opportunity to earn dermatology and aesthetic medicine continuing education online. SBS continues to expand its educational offerings with various educational conferences held throughout the year across the country in addition to the annual conference.

About BirchBioMed

BirchBioMed Inc. is a biomedical company focused on the commercialization, clinical evaluation and development of proprietary anti-scarring drugs, autoimmune therapeutics/therapies and novel strategies for transplantation. As a University of British Columbia (UBC) spinoff, BirchBioMed holds the exclusive, worldwide pharmaceutical license for two medical therapeutic technologies from UBC, which the university considers to be significant medical breakthroughs in the treatment of scarring and certain autoimmune diseases.

