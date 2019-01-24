Birimian : Amended Executive Service Agreement Terms

Incentive Options

Subject to shareholder approval, Mr Evans will be granted options to acquire fully paid ordinary shares (Incentive Options) as follows:

(a) 1,000,000 Incentive Options each with an exercise price of $0.40 and expiry date 3 years from the date of grant (Tranche 1 Incentive Options);

(b) 1,000,000 Incentive Options each with an exercise price of $0.55 and expiry date 4 years from the date of grant (Tranche 2 Incentive Options); and

(c) 1,000,000 Incentive Options each with an exercise price of $1.00 and expiry date 5 years from the date of grant (Tranche 3 Incentive Options).

Each Incentive Option will vest upon the first to occur of:

(d) the date that is 12 months after the Commencement Date for the Tranche 1 Incentive Options, 24 months after the Commencement Date for the Tranche 2 Incentive Options and 36 months after the Commencement Date for the Tranche 3 Incentive Options subject to Mr Evans continuing to be employed by the Company on that date;

(e) a defined change of control event occurring, including under a takeover bid as well as merger or scheme of arrangement (Change of Control Event); and

(f) the termination or cessation of Mr Evans' employment as a result of total and permanent disablement, mental illness, terminal illness or death, or redundancy, as determined by the board of directors (Good Leaver Termination Event).

Any Incentive Option that has not vested before the expiry date will lapse immediately on that date.

Performance Rights

Subject to shareholder approval, Mr Evans will be granted:

(a) 1,000,000 Performance Rights subject to satisfaction of the vesting conditions and with an expiry date 24 months after the date of grant (Tranche 1 Performance Rights); and

(b)

1,000,000 Performance Rights subject to satisfaction of the vesting conditions and with an expiry date 30 months after the date of grant (Tranche 2 Performance Rights); and