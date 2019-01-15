Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Birimian : Amended Terms for Treating N'tiola Ore

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 08:24pm EST

16 January 2019 ___________________________________________________________________

Amended terms for Treating the N'tiola Ore

Birimian Limited (ASX: BGS, Birimian and the Company) is pleased to announce that it has completed negotiations with Société des Mines de Morila SA (Morila) to enable N'tiola ore to be blended with Morila tailings for processing through the Morila plant. The agreement incorporates clear and objective metallurgical accounting procedures aimed at protecting the interests of both parties and lowering operating costs and improving recovery. The Company's right to recover a royalty on the

N'tiola ore remains unchanged.

Negotiations are ongoing for similar amendments to the agreement relating to the Viper ore.

Yours faithfully,

Mark Hepburn Executive Director & CEO Birimian Limited

Disclaimer

Birimian Limited published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 01:23:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:14pJANUARY 15, 2019 : Benton Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ...
PU
09:10pDIAMOND BANK : CBN, SEC grant Access, Diamond Bank approval to merge
AQ
09:09pRALPH LAUREN : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
09:09pAPPLE : DuckDuckGo's location searches are now powered by Apple Maps
AQ
09:06pMortgage rates for first-time homebuyers decline in Shanghai
AQ
09:05pOil prices dip on signs of economic slowdown, but OPEC-led cuts provide support
RE
09:05pFUJITSU : and EXest Use AI to Assist Tourists Visiting Japan
AQ
09:04pOil prices dip on signs of economic slowdown, but OPEC-led cuts provide support
RE
09:04pVerizon deepens ties with Apple, offers free Apple Music to some U.S. customers
RE
09:04pUS brick-and-mortar retailers need innovation and change to calm investors’ jitters
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CITIGROUP : JPMorgan misses fourth-quarter profit estimates as bond trading slumps
2UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : Delta, United profit beats encourage sector, but shutdown impact looms
3AT&T : Netflix raises prices for U.S. subscribers
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : As loans and revenue shrink, Wells Fargo leans on cost cut..
5SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.