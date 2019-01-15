Birimian : Amended Terms for Treating N'tiola Ore

16 January 2019 ___________________________________________________________________

Amended terms for Treating the N'tiola Ore

Birimian Limited (ASX: BGS, Birimian and the Company) is pleased to announce that it has completed negotiations with Société des Mines de Morila SA (Morila) to enable N'tiola ore to be blended with Morila tailings for processing through the Morila plant. The agreement incorporates clear and objective metallurgical accounting procedures aimed at protecting the interests of both parties and lowering operating costs and improving recovery. The Company's right to recover a royalty on the

N'tiola ore remains unchanged.

Negotiations are ongoing for similar amendments to the agreement relating to the Viper ore.

Yours faithfully,

Mark Hepburn Executive Director & CEO Birimian Limited