Birimian : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer / Company Secretary

02/25/2019 | 10:38pm EST

26 February 2019 ___________________________________________________________________

Birimian appoints Chief Financial Officer / Company Secretary

Aspiring West African lithium producer Birimian Limited (ASX:BGS, the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Eric Hughes as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of the Company, effective from 26 February 2019.

Mr Hughes has more than 20 years' experience in senior finance executive roles with ASX-listed resource companies. He has a proven track record of structuring, evaluating, financing, developing and operating resource projects in Australia, Turkey, South Africa and Finland. Mr Hughes also brings experience in the negotiation and execution of major financial and corporate transactions.

Mr Hughes holds a Bachelor of Business - Business Law from Curtin University, is a CPA and a registered tax agent. He has previously held executive director and non-executive director roles in ASX-listed resource companies

Managing Director Chris Evans commented: "I am extremely pleased to welcome Eric on board. His appointment further bolsters the skills and experience of Birimian's senior management as we seek to bring the Goulamina project in Mali to towards finance and construction. "

Chris Evans

Peter Kermode

Managing Director

Investor Relations

Birimian Limited

Cannings Purple

+61 8 6149 6100

+61 411 209 459

Disclaimer

Birimian Limited published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 03:37:01 UTC
