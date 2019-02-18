Birimian : Appointment of Non-Executive Chairman

18 February 2019 ___________________________________________________________________

Birimian appoints Dr. Alistair Cowden as Non-Executive Chairman

Birimian Limited (ASX: BGS, Birimian and the Company) is pleased to announce that it is has appointed Dr. Alistair Cowden as the Company's Non-Executive Chairman.

Dr. Cowden has more than 35 years of experience as a mining executive, director and geologist in the mining industry in Australia, Africa, Asia and Europe. He is currently a director of TSX and ASX listed Copper Mountain Corporation. He has founded eight public companies including Altona Mining, of which he was Managing Director. Altona built, operated and sold the Kylylahti copper-gold mine in Finland in 2014 and owned the large Eva Copper project in Queensland prior to its $250 million merger with Copper Mountain in 2018.

Dr. Cowden has been part of the discovery, development and operation of numerous mines in Australia, Africa and Europe and has extensive experience across all aspects of the mining industry including mergers and acquisitions and financing.

Companies he led were awarded the Diggers and Dealers Junior Explorer of the Year in 1995, the Queensland Explorer of the Year in 2012 and the Mining Journal Outstanding Achievement Award 2014, Small and mid-cap deal of the year at Mines and Money London.

Dr. Cowden has an Honours degree in Geology from Edinburgh University and a PhD in Geology from the University of London.

Dr Cowden commented; 'I am excited to join Birimian at a crucial juncture in its growth, I look forward to working with Chris Evans and his team as they progress the Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali towards development and realise shareholder value.'

Chris Evans Managing Director Birimian Limited