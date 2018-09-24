Birimian : Changes Commercial Management & Appointment Mali Exploration

24 September 2018

CHANGES TO COMMERCIAL MANAGEMENT AND APPOINTMENT OF MALI EXPLORATION MANAGER

Birimian Limited (ASX: BGS; Birimian and the Company) wishes to advise the following restructuring of the Company's commercial division, which includes more efficient and cost-effective staff deployment in the roles of Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer. The responsibility for certain accounting and administrative functions will be transferred from Perth Head Office to Birimian's main centre of activity in Bamako, Mali. The Company has also employed a highly experienced Mali-based Exploration Manager to strengthen in-country technical capability. These moves follow the recently completed systems and procedures upgrade in the Company's Bamako Office and reflect the fact that Birimian's resource assets are in Mali and held by three wholly-owned operating subsidiary companies.

In relation to commercial and governance aspects, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Mark Pitts as Company Secretary and redeployment of Birimian's Commercial Manager, Mr Alan Cumming, to acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The Company's former CFO/Co Sec, Mr Noel McAuliffe, has left the organisation by mutual consent.

Mr Cumming, a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, has more than 20 years' experience in the mining and resources sector and previously worked with major accounting firms in Africa, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia. Mr Cumming has held senior finance and administration and general management roles in the resources sector in Australia and Africa, including as CFO of an ASX-listed mining company.

Mr Cumming has led the commercial development of the Bamako Office, including implementation of management reporting structures and accounting and administrative systems and procedures. This process includes adoption of the Pronto accounting system across the group to be able to meet the Company's increasingly complex operational needs. The Company also has adopted Sage accounting software in Mali to comply with the local SYSCOHADA accounting standards, which differ from the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) followed in Australia. Birimian must be equipped to comply with both systems, as it is required to report under both regimes.

Mr Cumming will now divide his time between Perth and Bamako, where he is supported by locally-recruited senior financial personnel. Mr Gilbert Jones, who holds a Degree in Business French, is a highly experienced bilingual finance and management executive with more than 25 years' experience in finance, accounting, logistics and operations management in audit firms and the mining sector in West Africa. He has served as CFO and Head of Internal Audit in the resources sector and has spent his career in Mali and the region.

In addition to these commercial changes, Mr Franck Bizouerne, a highly experienced geologist, has joined Birimian as Exploration Manager for Mali, having worked extensively throughout Africa, including Mali. In this role, he will work closely with Birimian's Chief Geologist, Dr Andy Wilde. Mr Bizouerne will be accountable for day-to-day management of the Bamako Office when Mr Cumming is in Australia. He is also qualified to act as a Competent Person in accordance with the JORC Code.

Background Note on New Appointments

Mr Pitts is a Chartered Accountant with more than 30 years' experience in business administration, statutory reporting and corporate compliance. He is a partner in the advisory firm Endeavour Corporate, where he provides company secretarial, accounting, finance and compliance services to publicly-listed companies in the resources sector. Mr Pitts is a registered Company Auditor. He holds a Bachelor of Business from Curtin University and is a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.

Mr Bizouerne, who is bilingual, holds the French equivalent of a MSc in Geology and has more than 20 years' Africa-wide experience, initially working with the multinational Areva (now Orano) Group and then with various companies, including in Mali and neighbouring West African countries. His strong technical and African experience ideally places him to participate in developing the Project and advancing exploration for further discoveries of lithium and gold.

Mr Bizouerne has just returned to Mali after spending an orientation week in Head Office, familiarising himself with the Company, its geological database and corporate systems and procedures.

CEO Comment

Birimian's Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Greg Walker, welcomed Mr Pitts and Mr Bizouerne to the Company's management group. "It is vitally important for Birimian to have a strong and highly experienced management team in Mali and at Head Office in Perth. Mark and Franck significantly strengthen our team. We are also very fortunate in having highly-experienced individuals like Alan and Gilbert as part of the Management Team," he said.

Greg Walker

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Birimian Limited