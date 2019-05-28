Log in
Birimian : Goulamina Lithium Project Update

05/28/2019 | 11:44pm EDT

29 May 2019

___________________________________________________________________

GOULAMINA LITHIUM PROJECT UPDATE

Birimian Limited (ASX:BGS, Birimian or the Company) is pleased to announce that DRA Global Ltd (DRA) have been selected to provide engineering services to optimise the process flowsheet for the Goulamina Lithium Project.

This scope of work will include the following deliverables;

  • Review and Interpretation of the Metallurgical Testwork
  • Process Design Criteria
  • Mass and Water Balance
  • Block Flow Diagram
  • Process Flow Diagrams
  • Mechanical Equipment List

This work is key to developing and optimising the design of the process plant and to the subsequent production of a capital cost estimate to the +/-10% level of accuracy required for the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), which is due for completion in Q1 2020.

DRA have recently been involved in the execution of number of lithium studies and projects. The key personnel assigned to Birimian have been an integral part of the design and commissioning of three lithium projects in Western Australia in the last 12 months and will contribute an unrivalled combination of knowledge and experience in an area which is crucial to the success of the Goulamina Lithium Project.

Chris Evans

Managing Director

Birimian Limited

About Birimian

Birimian Limited (ASX:BGS) is developing the world class Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali, West Africa. The company released the results of its Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project to the ASX on 4 July 2018. In March 2019 the company received its' Environmental Permit approval, and in April submitted its Exploitation Permit Application to the Malian Government. Birimian is in the process of changing its name to 'Malian Lithium Ltd'

Disclaimer

Birimian Limited published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 03:43:01 UTC
