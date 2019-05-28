Birimian : Goulamina Lithium Project Update

29 May 2019

GOULAMINA LITHIUM PROJECT UPDATE

Birimian Limited (ASX:BGS, Birimian or the Company) is pleased to announce that DRA Global Ltd (DRA) have been selected to provide engineering services to optimise the process flowsheet for the Goulamina Lithium Project.

This scope of work will include the following deliverables;

Review and Interpretation of the Metallurgical Testwork

Process Design Criteria

Mass and Water Balance

Block Flow Diagram

Process Flow Diagrams

Mechanical Equipment List

This work is key to developing and optimising the design of the process plant and to the subsequent production of a capital cost estimate to the +/-10% level of accuracy required for the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), which is due for completion in Q1 2020.

DRA have recently been involved in the execution of number of lithium studies and projects. The key personnel assigned to Birimian have been an integral part of the design and commissioning of three lithium projects in Western Australia in the last 12 months and will contribute an unrivalled combination of knowledge and experience in an area which is crucial to the success of the Goulamina Lithium Project.

