Birimian : Highly Experienced Lithium Expert Appointed

5 October 2018

HIGHLY EXPERIENCED LITHIUM EXPERT APPOINTED

AS STRATEGIC MARKETING ADVISER

Birimian Limited (ASX: BGS; Birimian and the Company) is pleased to announce that Birimian has engaged the highly experienced lithium specialist, Mr Anand Sheth, as the Company's Strategic Marketing Adviser. Mr Sheth will be responsible for assisting the Company in ongoing negotiations with potential offtake parties and for introducing new participants to the process, with a view to concluding timely long-term agreements for the sale of product from the Goulamina Lithium Project (Goulamina or the Project). He will also assist Birimian to establish sales, marketing and shipping departments for Goulamina, as required.

Mr Sheth is a technical and marketing professional with some 20 years' experience in the international marketing and global sales of lithium concentrate and lithium chemicals. Previously, he has worked for three Australian lithium companies - Pilbara Minerals Ltd (Pilbara), Galaxy Resources Ltd (Galaxy) and Talison Lithium Limited (Talison) - and played a pivotal role in securing offtake agreements for those companies. Since 2015, Mr Sheth has consulted for Pilbara and assisted in securing offtake agreements and in establishing sales, marketing and shipping departments. Previously, Mr Sheth spent four years as sales and marketing director at Galaxy and, prior to that, was marketing manager at Talison's Greenbushes lithium project for 10 years. Mr Sheth holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Ceramic Engineering from the Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University in India.

CEO Comment

Birimian's Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Greg Walker, said the Company was delighted to welcome Mr Sheth to Birimian's executive team. "Anand Sheth is a recognised leader in the rarified field of lithium concentrate sales and marketing. At a time when Birimian is stepping up its sales and marketing efforts, Mr Sheth brings a breadth of experience, connections and industry knowledge to the Company, together with a track record of success on three substantial and advanced lithium projects. Birimian's major focus is putting in place significant offtake arrangements to underpin funding development of the Project. Mr Sheth will strengthen our sales and marketing capability, enhancing ongoing discussions and creating additional commercial opportunities for Birimian."

Greg Walker

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Birimian Limited