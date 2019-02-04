Log in
Birimian : Initial Director's Interest Notice

02/04/2019 | 11:44pm EST

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Birimian Limited

ABN

113 931 105

We � (� the entity� )� give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Christopher Allan Evans

Date of appointment

3 February 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph � (� i� )� of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Number & class of Securities

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph � (� ii� )� of the definition of "notifiable interest otofra"dsihroeucld be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder � (� if issued securities� )�

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Birimian Limited published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 04:43:08 UTC
