Birimian : Negotiations Completed with Morila for Viper Ore

01/24/2019 | 02:24am EST

24 January 2019 ___________________________________________________________________

Negotiations Completed with Morila for Viper Ore

Birimian Limited (ASX: BGS, Birimian and the Company) is pleased to announce that it has completed negotiations with Société des Mines de Morila SA (Morila) that enable Viper ore to be blended with Morila tailings for processing through the Morila plant.

The agreement incorporates clear and objective metallurgical accounting procedures aimed at protecting the interests of both parties and lowering operating costs and improving recovery. The Company's right to recover a royalty on the Viper ore remains unchanged.

Yours faithfully,

Mark Hepburn Executive Director & CEO Birimian Limited

Disclaimer

Birimian Limited published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 07:23:02 UTC
