Birimian : Placement Update

8 January 2019

PLACEMENT UPDATE

Birimian Limited (ASX:BGS, Birimian or the Company) refers to its previous announcement dated 3 January 2019 in relation to the issue of fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) in the Company to raise $5.25 million at $0.17 per Share (Placement).

The Company is pleased to confirm the settlement of $605,400 and the subsequent issue of 3,561,176 shares under the Placement. The relevant Appendix 3B applying for the quotation of these Shares is attached.

As previously advised, the remaining Placement Shares valued at approximately $300,000 will be issued to Directors of the Company subject to shareholder approval.

On behalf of the Company,

Mark Hepburn

Executive Director and CEO

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Name of entity

Birimian Limited

ABN 11 113 931 105

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued Fully paid ordinary shares �"S(h�ares"� )�

2 Number of +securities issued or 3,561,176 Shares to be issued � (� if known� )� or maximum number which may be issued

Principal terms of the securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Fully paid ordinary shares

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Do the securities rank equally in all respects from the issue date with an existing class of quoted securities?

If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:
• the date from which they do
• the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
• the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

Yes

5 Issue price or consideration $0.17

Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Placement as announced on 14 December 2018, 21 December 2018 and 3 January 2019

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed No n/a

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1 n/a

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

n/a

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval � (� specify date of meeting)� n/a

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2 n/a

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation. n/a

6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements n/a

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements n/a

7 +Issue dates Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX 8 January 2019 � (� refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12� )� . For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of +securities quoted on � in(c�luding the +securities section 2 if applicable� )�

all ASX in Number +Class 262,710,116 Fully paid ordinary shares

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX � in(c�luding the +securities in section 2 if applicable� )� Number +Class 7,500,000 Unquoted options exercisable at $0.45 each on or before 19/10/19

Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

n/a

n/a

increased capital � (� interests� )�

