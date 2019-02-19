Birimian : Results of General Meeting

Results of General Meeting
Birimian Limited (ASX:BGS) (Birimian or the Company) advises that at the general meeting held today, Resolutions 1 - 5 were passed by a show of hands. Resolution 6 was passed by poll.
Details of each resolution, proxy votes and votes cast on the poll are attached in accordance with the requirements of ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001.
Chris Evans
Managing Director Birimian Limited
BIRIMIAN LIMITED
GENERAL MEETING Wednesday, 20 February 2019
Voting Results
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
|
Resolution details
|
Resolution
|
Resolution
Type
|
1 Ratification of issue of shares to various institutional, sophisticated and professional investors
|
Ordinary
|
2 Ratification of issue of shares to various institutional, sophisticated and professional investors
|
Ordinary
|
3 Authority to issue Shares to Mr Brendan Borg and Mrs Erin Borg as trustees for the Borg Familiy Superfund
|
Ordinary
|
4 Authority to issue Shares to Borg Geoscience Pty Ltd
|
Ordinary
|
5 Authority to issue Shares to Mr Mark Hepburn and Mrs Amanda Hepburn as trustee for the Hepburn Superfund
|
Ordinary
|
6 Authority to issue Options Mr Mark Hepburn
|
Ordinary
|
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
|
For
|
Against
|
Proxy's Discretion
|
Abstain
|
35,711,019 85.40%
|
951,627 2.28%
|
5,155,693 12.32%
|
423,750
|
39,096,313 86.49%
|
951,627 2.11%
|
5,155,693 11.40%
|
423,750
|
33,181,998 85.96%
|
266,536 0.69%
|
5,155,693 13.35%
|
123,156
|
32,711,779 84.75%
|
256,545 0.66%
|
5,635,903 14.59%
|
123,156
|
36,559,015 80.34%
|
3,789,519 8.33%
|
5,155,693 11.33%
|
123,156
|
15,747,536 34.65%
|
24,547,998 54.01%
|
5,155,693 11.34%
|
176,156
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
