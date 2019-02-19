Birimian : Results of General Meeting

20 February 2019

Results of General Meeting

Birimian Limited (ASX:BGS) (Birimian or the Company) advises that at the general meeting held today, Resolutions 1 - 5 were passed by a show of hands. Resolution 6 was passed by poll.

Details of each resolution, proxy votes and votes cast on the poll are attached in accordance with the requirements of ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001.

Chris Evans

Managing Director Birimian Limited

BIRIMIAN LIMITED

GENERAL MEETING Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details Resolution Resolution Type 1 Ratification of issue of shares to various institutional, sophisticated and professional investors Ordinary 2 Ratification of issue of shares to various institutional, sophisticated and professional investors Ordinary 3 Authority to issue Shares to Mr Brendan Borg and Mrs Erin Borg as trustees for the Borg Familiy Superfund Ordinary 4 Authority to issue Shares to Borg Geoscience Pty Ltd Ordinary 5 Authority to issue Shares to Mr Mark Hepburn and Mrs Amanda Hepburn as trustee for the Hepburn Superfund Ordinary 6 Authority to issue Options Mr Mark Hepburn Ordinary

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies (as at proxy close) For Against Proxy's Discretion Abstain 35,711,019 85.40% 951,627 2.28% 5,155,693 12.32% 423,750 39,096,313 86.49% 951,627 2.11% 5,155,693 11.40% 423,750 33,181,998 85.96% 266,536 0.69% 5,155,693 13.35% 123,156 32,711,779 84.75% 256,545 0.66% 5,635,903 14.59% 123,156 36,559,015 80.34% 3,789,519 8.33% 5,155,693 11.33% 123,156 15,747,536 34.65% 24,547,998 54.01% 5,155,693 11.34% 176,156

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.