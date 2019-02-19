Log in
Birimian : Results of General Meeting

02/19/2019 | 11:44pm EST

20 February 2019

Results of General Meeting

Birimian Limited (ASX:BGS) (Birimian or the Company) advises that at the general meeting held today, Resolutions 1 - 5 were passed by a show of hands. Resolution 6 was passed by poll.

Details of each resolution, proxy votes and votes cast on the poll are attached in accordance with the requirements of ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001.

Chris Evans

Managing Director Birimian Limited

BIRIMIAN LIMITED

GENERAL MEETING Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details

Resolution

Resolution

Type

1 Ratification of issue of shares to various institutional, sophisticated and professional investors

Ordinary

2 Ratification of issue of shares to various institutional, sophisticated and professional investors

Ordinary

3 Authority to issue Shares to Mr Brendan Borg and Mrs Erin Borg as trustees for the Borg Familiy Superfund

Ordinary

4 Authority to issue Shares to Borg Geoscience Pty Ltd

Ordinary

5 Authority to issue Shares to Mr Mark Hepburn and Mrs Amanda Hepburn as trustee for the Hepburn Superfund

Ordinary

6 Authority to issue Options Mr Mark Hepburn

Ordinary

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

For

Against

Proxy's Discretion

Abstain

35,711,019 85.40%

951,627 2.28%

5,155,693 12.32%

423,750

39,096,313 86.49%

951,627 2.11%

5,155,693 11.40%

423,750

33,181,998 85.96%

266,536 0.69%

5,155,693 13.35%

123,156

32,711,779 84.75%

256,545 0.66%

5,635,903 14.59%

123,156

36,559,015 80.34%

3,789,519 8.33%

5,155,693 11.33%

123,156

15,747,536 34.65%

24,547,998 54.01%

5,155,693 11.34%

176,156

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

Birimian Limited published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 04:43:04 UTC
