News : Companies
Birimian : Trading Halt

12/31/2018 | 04:14am CET

Market Announcement

31 December 2018

Birimian Limited (ASX: BGS) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Birimian Limited ('BGS') will be placed in trading halt at the request of BGS, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 3 January 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Isabelle Andrews

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

31 December 2018

ASX Limited

31 December 2018

Sandra Wutete

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth) Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

By email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Dear Ms Wutete

Trading Halt Request: Birmian Limited (ASX: BGS)

Pursuant to Listing Rule 17.1, Birmian Limited (Company) requests a trading halt in the Company's securities effective at the commencement of trading on Monday, 31 December 2018.

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.1, the Company provides the following information:

  • The Company seeks the trading halt in order to provide an update in relation to the capital raising (announced on 14 December and updated on 28 December) (Announcement).

  • The Company requests that the trading halt continue until the earlier of the Company releasing the Announcement or the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 3 January 2019.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted, or of any other information available at this stage that is relevant to the trading halt.

Mark Hepburn

Executive Director & CEO Birimian Limited

Disclaimer

Birimian Limited published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 03:13:06 UTC
