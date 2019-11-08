Birmingham Sports : APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10(1), 3.10A AND 3.21 OF THE LISTING RULES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BIRMINGHAM SPORTS HOLDINGS LIMITED

伯 明 翰 體 育 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2309)

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10(1), 3.10A AND 3.21 OF THE

LISTING RULES

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that Mr. Yeung Chi Tat ("Mr. Yeung") has been appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company, chairman of the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") and a member of each of the nomination committee and the remuneration committee of the Company with effect from 8 November 2019.

Mr. Yeung, aged 50, holds a Master's degree in Professional Accounting with distinction from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from The University of Hong Kong. He is a fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a Senior International Finance Manager of the International Financial Management Association. Mr. Yeung worked at a major international accounting firm for over 10 years and then worked for various Hong Kong listed companies as financial controller and company secretary. He possesses extensive experience in auditing, corporate restructuring and corporate finance. Mr. Yeung is currently the Deputy President of the Hong Kong Independent Non-executive Director Association and a Certified Public Accountant (Practising) in Hong Kong.

Mr. Yeung is an independent non-executive director of Boer Power Holdings Limited (stock code: 1685), Sitoy Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 1023) and Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corporation Limited (stock code: 1296), and an independent director of New Hope Dairy Holdings Co., Ltd. (stock code: 002946). He was an independent non-executive director of ANTA Sports Products Limited (stock code: 2020) and Ta Yang Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 1991) until 1 June 2018 and 10 September 2017 respectively. All of the aforementioned companies with stock code are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") except New Hope Dairy Holdings Co., Ltd., which is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

A letter of appointment for a term of twelve-month period, which automatically renews for successive twelve-month periods unless terminated by either party in writing prior to the expiry of the term and commencing from 8 November 2019, will be entered into between Mr. Yeung and the Company after his appointment. Mr. Yeung's directorship will be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election pursuant to the Articles of Association of the Company. In accordance with the