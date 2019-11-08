Birmingham Sports : APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10(1), 3.10A AND 3.21 OF THE LISTING RULES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
BIRMINGHAM SPORTS HOLDINGS LIMITED
伯 明 翰 體 育 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2309)
APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
AND
COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10(1), 3.10A AND 3.21 OF THE
LISTING RULES
APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that Mr. Yeung Chi Tat ("Mr. Yeung") has been appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company, chairman of the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") and a member of each of the nomination committee and the remuneration committee of the Company with effect from 8 November 2019.
Mr. Yeung, aged 50, holds a Master's degree in Professional Accounting with distinction from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from The University of Hong Kong. He is a fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a Senior International Finance Manager of the International Financial Management Association. Mr. Yeung worked at a major international accounting firm for over 10 years and then worked for various Hong Kong listed companies as financial controller and company secretary. He possesses extensive experience in auditing, corporate restructuring and corporate finance. Mr. Yeung is currently the Deputy President of the Hong Kong Independent Non-executive Director Association and a Certified Public Accountant (Practising) in Hong Kong.
Mr. Yeung is an independent non-executive director of Boer Power Holdings Limited (stock code: 1685), Sitoy Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 1023) and Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corporation Limited (stock code: 1296), and an independent director of New Hope Dairy Holdings Co., Ltd. (stock code: 002946). He was an independent non-executive director of ANTA Sports Products Limited (stock code: 2020) and Ta Yang Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 1991) until 1 June 2018 and 10 September 2017 respectively. All of the aforementioned companies with stock code are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") except New Hope Dairy Holdings Co., Ltd., which is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
A letter of appointment for a term of twelve-month period, which automatically renews for successive twelve-month periods unless terminated by either party in writing prior to the expiry of the term and commencing from 8 November 2019, will be entered into between Mr. Yeung and the Company after his appointment. Mr. Yeung's directorship will be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election pursuant to the Articles of Association of the Company. In accordance with the
Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Yeung will hold office until the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company and shall then be eligible for re-election. The director's fee of Mr. Yeung will be recommended by the remuneration committee of the Company and approved by the Board with reference to the remuneration policy of the Company, prevailing market conditions and based on Mr. Yeung's qualifications, experience and level of responsibilities undertaken.
Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Yeung:
-
does not hold any position in the Group;
-
has not held any directorship in any other public companies the securities of which are listed in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years;
-
does not have any interest in and does not hold any short position in the shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); and
-
does not have any relationship with any other director, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules")) of the Company.
Save as disclosed above, there is no other information of Mr. Yeung which is required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2)(h) to Rule 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules and there is no other matter relating to the appointment of Mr. Yeung that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.
The Board would like to express its warm welcome to Mr. Yeung for joining the Board.
COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.10(1), 3.10A AND 3.21 OF THE LISTING RULES
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 30 August 2019. The Company failed to satisfy various requirements under (i) Rule 3.10(1) of the Listing Rules, which requires the Board to include at least three independent non-executive directors; (ii) Rule 3.10A of the Listing Rules, which requires the number of independent non-executive directors represents at least one- third of the Board; and (iii) Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules, which requires the Audit Committee comprises a minimum of three members, after the passing away of an Independent Non-executive Director.
Following the above appointment of Mr. Yeung as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company and the chairman of the Audit Committee, the Board has five Executive Directors, one Non-executive Director and three Independent Non-executive Directors, and the Audit Committee has three members, the Company thus has complied with Rules 3.10(1), 3.10A and 3.21 of the Listing Rules.
By Order of the Board
Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited
Zhao Wenqing
Chairman
Hong Kong, 8 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine Directors, namely Mr. Zhao Wenqing (Chairman), Mr. Huang Dongfeng (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Yiu Chun Kong, Mr. Hsiao Charng Geng and Dr. Guo Honglin as Executive Directors; Mr. Sue Ka Lok as Non- executive Director; and Mr. Pun Chi Ping, Ms. Leung Pik Har, Christine and Mr. Yeung Chi Tat as Independent Non-executive Directors.
Disclaimer
Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 14:44:04 UTC