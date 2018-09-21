Log in
Bisalloy Steel : Helping build pathways for ‘Women in Steel’

09/21/2018 | 02:49am CEST

21 Sep 2018


The task of redressing the gender imbalance in the Australian steel industry requires a concerted effort by all involved, as well as clearly-defined and inclusive business values, a key steel industry gathering has heard.

The 'Women in Steel' breakfast, which was sponsored by Bisalloy Steels, took place on Tuesday September 18 at the Park Hyatt Melbourne.

Shane Gleeson, Bisalloy's General Manager Sales and Marketing, opened proceedings by acknowledging that widening the talent pool that has traditionally characterised the industry would not only be a plus for the female population but benefit the industry as a whole.

This was followed by a panel discussion, which presented the four core Bisalloy values - Innovative Mindset, Always Professional, Winning Team Spirit, Customer Focus - and examined how they can help provide career pathways for women.

Moderated by journalist and speaker Tracey Spicer, the panel was made up of women who have already established themselves in the steel sector - Caszandra Ferguson (Sales Manager WA and Indonesia, Bisalloy Steels), Amber Prendergast (Account Manager, BlueScope Distribution, Sally Eagleton (General Manager Marketing, Liberty OneSteel), and Lisa Dent (Manager, Marketing and Market Development, BlueScope).

Drawing on personal experiences, the panellists all had their own interpretations of the four values and what they mean in their businesses.

They discussed how innovation (a buzz-word that we've heard a lot lately) is defined and activated in their workplaces; what it means to be a 'steel professional' in 2018 and how that definition has changed over time; how their organisations promote and encourage a co-operative team approach; and what 'maintaining a customer focus' means to them.

The Women in Steel Breakfast was part of the Australian Steel Convention, an event organised by The Australian Steel Institute.

Disclaimer

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 00:48:08 UTC
