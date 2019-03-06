Bisalloy Steel : Minister for Industry, Science and Technology visits Bisalloy Steels

04 Mar 2019

Minister for Industry, Science and Technology, the Honourable Karen Andrews MP and Senator the Honourable Concetta Fierravanti-Wells were today the first official visitors to Bisalloy Steels newly refurbished NATA-accredited testing laboratory located at its Unanderra facility near Wollongong, NSW.

While inspecting the laboratory Minister Andrews said it was great to see the innovative work being done by Bisalloy and to see the steel industry thriving in the Illawarra.

Mr Justin Suwart, Business Manager - Armour for Bisalloy added, 'our in-house technical capability is one of the cornerstones of the value we deliver to our customers' businesses every day.'

'Having access to our own NATA accredited, locally situated testing laboratory means that we are able to seamlessly undertake product assessment and development activities with and for our customers.'

'That means we can not only assist customers with their own product development activities but also work with them to develop the exact grade and specification of steel to meet their individual requirements.'

Next >