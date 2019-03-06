Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bisalloy Steel : Minister for Industry, Science and Technology visits Bisalloy Steels

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 11:02pm EST

04 Mar 2019

Minister for Industry, Science and Technology, the Honourable Karen Andrews MP and Senator the Honourable Concetta Fierravanti-Wells were today the first official visitors to Bisalloy Steels newly refurbished NATA-accredited testing laboratory located at its Unanderra facility near Wollongong, NSW.
While inspecting the laboratory Minister Andrews said it was great to see the innovative work being done by Bisalloy and to see the steel industry thriving in the Illawarra.
Mr Justin Suwart, Business Manager - Armour for Bisalloy added, 'our in-house technical capability is one of the cornerstones of the value we deliver to our customers' businesses every day.'
'Having access to our own NATA accredited, locally situated testing laboratory means that we are able to seamlessly undertake product assessment and development activities with and for our customers.'

'That means we can not only assist customers with their own product development activities but also work with them to develop the exact grade and specification of steel to meet their individual requirements.'

Next >

Disclaimer

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 04:01:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:02aACCENTURE : Culture of Equality Is Powerful Multiplier of Workplace Innovation, New Accenture Research Finds
BU
03/07Hyundai may suspend production at oldest China plant as slowdown bites
RE
03/06DOHA BANK : The Resolutions of the General Assembly Meeting of the Shareholders
PU
03/06New Videos Introduce the Shareholder Nominees for the Boards of Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Motor Company
BU
03/06ZTE : Network disruptions to continue
AQ
03/06SUN HUNG KAI : expects decrease in year net
AQ
03/06HSI opens down 72 pts at 28,965; H-share -21 pts to 11,570
AQ
03/06CENTRAL CHINA SECURITIES : CC Securities Feb net profit up 650% to RMB70.65m
AQ
03/06FOOTBALL - CHAMPIONS LEAGUE : Manchester United feast on PSG gaffes
AQ
03/06AFCON : Mhari delighted with Warriors call-up
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
2APPLE : CEOs tell Trump they are hiring more Americans without college degrees
3NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Retreat As Uncertainty Over U.S.-China Trade Deal Grows
4EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon Mobil CEO sets plan to boost spending; shares dip
5DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS : As appetite for Asia improves, cautious investors leave banks till last
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.