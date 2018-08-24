Bisalloy Steel : , NEMS MoU points to strong defence future

24 Aug 2018

Bisalloy Steels, Australia's only manufacturer of high-tensile and abrasion-resistant quenched and tempered steel plate has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NEMS GmbH (Novel Engineered Materials & Solutions), a German-based procurement solutions specialist.

The agreement, which covers co-operation between the two companies in Australia, Europe (project related) and throughout Central Asia, points to a stronger presence in the defence sector for both companies.

'Through successful projects like Australia's Collins Class submarines and Bushmaster Infantry Mobility Vehicles, Bisalloy Steels has established itself as a reliable supplier of high quality armoured steel. We believe that this agreement with NEMS strengthens this position. It will make it possible for us to successfully bid for major defence contracts,' said Justin Suwart, Bisalloy Business Development Manager & Business Manager - Armour.

NEMS acts as an external organisational unit for its clients. It uses strategic solutions along with risk management and time management techniques to ensure they have a reliable supply of strategic materials, such as those Bisalloy uses to make its armoured steel products and Titanium. The core business of NEMS covers the entire supply chain from the material sourcing to the ready-to-install parts.

Sven Dietrich, Managing Director of NEMS welcomed the signing of the MoU with Bisalloy Steels and said he sees a bright future for both companies.

'We believe that Bisalloy Steels' proven product quality combined with NEMS' 25-plus years experience in the international procurement market present a unique opportunity for us to not only win new contracts for the product supply and implementation such as Boxer or Leopard programs but also offer each other mutual support in the area of product development and participation in the Land 121 and 400 programs,' he said.



