Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bisalloy Steel : Rheinmetall progress steel qualification for Australia's Land 400 program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 09:13pm EST

27 Feb 2019

Bisalloy Steels is pleased to report significant progress with the development of specialised armour steel for the Land 400 Phase 2 program, as part of the company's partnership with Rheinmetall Defence Australia (the contracted supplier of 211 Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles (CRV) to the Australian Defence Force (ADF).)

Bisalloy was selected by Rheinmetall to supply BISALLOY® Armour steel for the Land 400 Phase 2 program and the two companies are working together to achieve the required German Government qualification required to meet protection levels required on the BOXER CRV. This qualification process can take up to two years to achieve.

With full qualification approaching, Bisalloy hosted members of Rheinmetall's technical and project team at its Wollongong facility in February. Further testing in Germany will take place in April with a specific focus on blast tests.

Bisalloy is also pleased to report that it is also working closely with Rheinmetall as part of the company's response to the Commonwealth of Australia's Land 400 Phase 3 Request for Tender. This tender is for supply of 400 Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV) to the ADF under a program estimated to cost approximately $10 billion.

'Bisalloy Steels' achieving German Government qualification will reconfirm the company's emergence as a world class supplier of armour grade steel,' said Justin Suwart, Bisalloy Steels' Business Manager - Armour.

'It will ensure supply to the Land 400 Phase 2 vehicles and qualifies Bisalloy to work globally with Rheinmetall on future projects including Land 400 Phase 3 and defence programs offshore,' Mr Suwart said.

Rheinmetall, through its partnership with the Queensland Government, is in the early stages of construction of the company's Australia-New Zealand Headquarters and Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence (MILVEHCOE) in Ipswich, Queensland. Once operational in late 2020, the new facility will become a regional hub with an expected program of continuous design, build and support for military vehicles in Australia and the Asia Pacific.

Bisalloy is Australia's only manufacturer of impact resistant, armour and protection grade steels and the company has a long history of collaboration with the ADF. BISALLOY® Armour steel was developed in the 1980s for use in the hulls of the Royal Australian Navy's Adelaide Class Frigate.

Since then, it has been used in several other local defence projects, including the Bushmaster Infantry Mobility Vehicles.

Gary Stewart, Managing Director of Rheinmetall Defence Australia, said the company's partnership with Bisalloy and greenfeed supplier BlueScope Steel would prove a boon for Australian industry.

'The qualification testing currently underway will ensure Australian-made BISALLOY® steel is a fundamental part of the Land 400 program and underpins export opportunities for Bisalloy in the future. We look forward to a successful outcome from the next round of testing in Germany.'

Next >

Disclaimer

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 02:12:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:17pWireless Carriers Revamp Ad Strategies for 5G -- Journal Report
DJ
10:13pNIGERIAN BREWERIES : Brewery Sector Still Attractive Despite Poor Economic Climate – Report
AQ
10:13pAFCON : Agu Links S'Eagles Good Outing To Preparation
AQ
10:11pReliq Health Technologies Issues Correction to Press Release
GL
10:08pDemand Gen Report Announces Winners Of 8th Annual Killer Content Awards
GL
09:57pSingapore's Ministry of Trade & Industry Senior Parliamentary Secretary to Provide Keynote Address at ALMU's Inaugural Annual Meeting
BU
09:57pVerizon announces accepted amounts of Old Notes and pricing terms of New Notes in connection with its exchange offers for 19 series of debt securities
GL
09:55pPADENGA : donates vehicles, houses to Nyana Camp
AQ
09:55pHWANGE COLLIERY : ZimCoke set to invest at Ziscosteel
AQ
09:54pLANKA ORIX LEASING : LOLC set to be second corporate bond issuer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AT&T : AT&T : U.S. Justice Dept will not appeal AT&T, Time Warner merger after court loss
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : Dutch take stake in Air France-KLM to counter French influence
3PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil's Petrobras studying voluntary layof..
4KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Hyundai rejects Elliott's payout call, shares rise ahead of showdown meeting
5Rattled by Vale disaster, mining CEOs move to change industry

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.