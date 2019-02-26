Bisalloy Steel : Rheinmetall progress steel qualification for Australia's Land 400 program

27 Feb 2019

Bisalloy Steels is pleased to report significant progress with the development of specialised armour steel for the Land 400 Phase 2 program, as part of the company's partnership with Rheinmetall Defence Australia (the contracted supplier of 211 Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles (CRV) to the Australian Defence Force (ADF).)

Bisalloy was selected by Rheinmetall to supply BISALLOY® Armour steel for the Land 400 Phase 2 program and the two companies are working together to achieve the required German Government qualification required to meet protection levels required on the BOXER CRV. This qualification process can take up to two years to achieve.

With full qualification approaching, Bisalloy hosted members of Rheinmetall's technical and project team at its Wollongong facility in February. Further testing in Germany will take place in April with a specific focus on blast tests.

Bisalloy is also pleased to report that it is also working closely with Rheinmetall as part of the company's response to the Commonwealth of Australia's Land 400 Phase 3 Request for Tender. This tender is for supply of 400 Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV) to the ADF under a program estimated to cost approximately $10 billion.

'Bisalloy Steels' achieving German Government qualification will reconfirm the company's emergence as a world class supplier of armour grade steel,' said Justin Suwart, Bisalloy Steels' Business Manager - Armour.

'It will ensure supply to the Land 400 Phase 2 vehicles and qualifies Bisalloy to work globally with Rheinmetall on future projects including Land 400 Phase 3 and defence programs offshore,' Mr Suwart said.

Rheinmetall, through its partnership with the Queensland Government, is in the early stages of construction of the company's Australia-New Zealand Headquarters and Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence (MILVEHCOE) in Ipswich, Queensland. Once operational in late 2020, the new facility will become a regional hub with an expected program of continuous design, build and support for military vehicles in Australia and the Asia Pacific.

Bisalloy is Australia's only manufacturer of impact resistant, armour and protection grade steels and the company has a long history of collaboration with the ADF. BISALLOY® Armour steel was developed in the 1980s for use in the hulls of the Royal Australian Navy's Adelaide Class Frigate.

Since then, it has been used in several other local defence projects, including the Bushmaster Infantry Mobility Vehicles.

Gary Stewart, Managing Director of Rheinmetall Defence Australia, said the company's partnership with Bisalloy and greenfeed supplier BlueScope Steel would prove a boon for Australian industry.

'The qualification testing currently underway will ensure Australian-made BISALLOY® steel is a fundamental part of the Land 400 program and underpins export opportunities for Bisalloy in the future. We look forward to a successful outcome from the next round of testing in Germany.'

