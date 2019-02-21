Bisalloy Steel : to supply qualification order for SEA1000 Submarine Program

ASX Release

Date: 21 February 2019

Bisalloy to supply first qualification heat order for SEA1000 Future Submarine Program

Bisalloy Steels has confirmed receipt of an initial order for 250 tonnes of its specialised high performance steel plate from Naval Group Australia for the first of a potential three qualification heats which form part of the trial to prove if Australian industry is able to manufacture the grade of steel required for the Commonwealth of Australia's SEA1000 Future Submarine Program.

This announcement follows testing of the first trial material in Q1 FY2019 with results meeting all targeted specifications.

The SEA1000 Future Submarine Program is Australia's largest defence acquisition project involving the construction of 12 regionally superior submarines to be known as the Attack class, with an estimated budget of $50 billion. Construction of the Attack class fleet will take place in Adelaide by Naval Group and is expected to continue out to the 2040's.

