Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bisalloy Steel : to supply qualification order for SEA1000 Submarine Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 12:41am EST

ASX Release

Date: 21 February 2019

Bisalloy to supply first qualification heat order for SEA1000 Future Submarine Program

Bisalloy Steels has confirmed receipt of an initial order for 250 tonnes of its specialised high performance steel plate from Naval Group Australia for the first of a potential three qualification heats which form part of the trial to prove if Australian industry is able to manufacture the grade of steel required for the Commonwealth of Australia's SEA1000 Future Submarine Program.

This announcement follows testing of the first trial material in Q1 FY2019 with results meeting all targeted specifications.

The SEA1000 Future Submarine Program is Australia's largest defence acquisition project involving the construction of 12 regionally superior submarines to be known as the Attack class, with an estimated budget of $50 billion. Construction of the Attack class fleet will take place in Adelaide by Naval Group and is expected to continue out to the 2040's.

For further information about Bisalloy Steels:www.bisalloy.com.au

Bisalloy Steels Contact:

Greg Albert

Luke Beale

Managing Director / CEO

CFO / Company Secretary

P: +61 2 4272 0402

P: +61 2 4272 0403

M: +61 407 487 051

M: +61 436 690 685

Disclaimer

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 05:40:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:25aINDUS HOLDING AG : INDUS presents preliminary figures: Sales revenues climb to EUR 1.71 billion
EQ
01:23aAXA : Insurer AXA reports lower 2018 net profit after IPO costs and natural disasters
RE
01:22aACCOR : AccorHotels' 2018 profit rises, to invest in new hospitality services
RE
01:18aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : Shareholders Call for Inquiry via Dutch Court
DJ
01:16aSK HYNIX : plans to spend $107 billion building four memory chip plants
RE
01:16aWESFARMERS : Update - Dividend/Distribution - WES 40 KB
PU
01:16aMARUBENI : Awarded Combined-Cycle Power Plant Project in Taiwan
PU
01:15aHEIJMANS ANNUAL RESULTS 2018 : positive result across the board
GL
01:14aSWEDBANK : Information insufficient to respond to media accusations
AQ
01:13aUBS GROU : to challenge 4.5bn fine after French tax trial
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil ticks over near 2019 highs amid OPEC cuts, but economic slowdown applies brakes
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : announces folding phone with 5G -- at nearly $2,000
3STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : sets aside $900 million to cover U.S., British fines
4SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : shares drop as mechanics dispute escalates
5SK HYNIX INC : SK HYNIX : plans to spend $107 billion building four memory chip plants

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.