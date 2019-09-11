Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bisu Technology International : BUSINESS UPDATE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 12:17am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1372)

BUSINESS UPDATE

This announcement is made by Bisu Technology Group International Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the 2018 annual report of the Company published on 26 April 2019, the announcements of the Company dated 4 June 2019 and 26 July 2019, and the 2019 interim report of the Company published on 4 September 2019 (the "Documents"). Save for otherwise specified, terms used herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the Documents.

As disclosed in the Documents, the Automotive Engines Business Customers have been encountering some financial difficulties with delay in their restructuring process. On 10 September 2019, management of the Group found, from public information channel, that

  1. winding-uppetition (the "Winding-upPetition") has been filed against one Automotive Engines Business Customer, namely Baic Yinxiang Automobile Co., Ltd.* (北汽銀翔汽車 有限公司, "Baic Yinxiang"). The Winding-up Petition was accepted and publicized by a court on 10 September 2019. No other details of the Winding-up Petition were collected as at the date of this announcement.

According to the management account of the Group as at 30 June 2019, the Group recorded a gross receivable before impairment of approximately HK$328.6 million from Baic Yinxiang, and a carrying amount after impairment of approximately HK$198.5 million after making an impairment of HK$130.1 million. The financial, operational and contingent effects of the Winding-up Petition are still under assessment by the management, while the Group is pending more information to form a concrete strategy for dealing with such a deterioration.

- 1 -

The Company will make further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Bisu Technology Group International Limited

Xing Bin

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 11 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Mr. Xing Bin; the non- executive Director is Mr. Lam Wah; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Leung Tsz Wing, Mr. Zhang Guozhi and Mr. Ip Mei Shun.

  • For identification purpose only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Bisu Technology Group International Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 04:16:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:31aBLACKBERRY : DENSO and BlackBerry Launch Integrated Automobile HMI Platform
PR
12:23aUPDATE2 : Watchdog launches probe into mis-selling at Japan Post Insurance
AQ
12:17aBISU TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL : Business update
PU
12:16aAPPLE : takes on Netflix with a $5-a-month streaming service
AQ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices gain after bigger-than-expected fall in U.S. stockpiles
RE
12:12aCHINA GLASS : Proposed reduction of share premium accumulated losses set off and distribution out of contributed surplus account
PU
12:11aLeddarTech Partners with Westfield at AutoSens Brussels on September 17-19, 2019
GL
12:07aTSL TSE SUI LUEN JEWELLERY INTERNATIONAL : Poll results of annual general meeting held on 11 september 2019
PU
12:02aIBM : and ŠKODA AUTO University Collaborate on new Digital Skills for Students
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
2Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
3Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
4YUMA ENERGY INC : YUMA ENERGY : Announces Third Party Purchase of Senior Secured Bank Debt
5TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDING : TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : 450,000 homes still without power in typhoon-hit..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group