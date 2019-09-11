Bisu Technology International : BUSINESS UPDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BUSINESS UPDATE

This announcement is made by Bisu Technology Group International Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the 2018 annual report of the Company published on 26 April 2019, the announcements of the Company dated 4 June 2019 and 26 July 2019, and the 2019 interim report of the Company published on 4 September 2019 (the "Documents"). Save for otherwise specified, terms used herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the Documents.

As disclosed in the Documents, the Automotive Engines Business Customers have been encountering some financial difficulties with delay in their restructuring process. On 10 September 2019, management of the Group found, from public information channel, that

winding-up petition (the " Winding-up Petition ") has been filed against one Automotive Engines Business Customer, namely Baic Yinxiang Automobile Co., Ltd.* ( 北汽銀翔汽車 有限公司 , " Baic Yinxiang "). The Winding-up Petition was accepted and publicized by a court on 10 September 2019. No other details of the Winding-up Petition were collected as at the date of this announcement.

According to the management account of the Group as at 30 June 2019, the Group recorded a gross receivable before impairment of approximately HK$328.6 million from Baic Yinxiang, and a carrying amount after impairment of approximately HK$198.5 million after making an impairment of HK$130.1 million. The financial, operational and contingent effects of the Winding-up Petition are still under assessment by the management, while the Group is pending more information to form a concrete strategy for dealing with such a deterioration.