Bisu Technology International : DIRECTOR RETIREMENT BY ROTATION

DIRECTOR RETIREMENT BY ROTATION

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Bisu Technology Group International Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that the Company inadvertently did not notice that Mr. Xing Bin ("Mr. Xing") should retire as a Director at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 12 June 2019 (the "2019 AGM") under article 84(1) of the articles of association (the "Article(s)") of the Company.

Article 84(1) stipulates that at each annual general meeting, one-third of the Directors for the time being (or, if their number is not a multiple of three (3), the number nearest to but not less than one-third) shall retire from office by rotation provided that every Director shall be subject to retirement at an annual general meeting at least once every three years.

Mr. Xing, an executive Director, was first appointed as a Director at a meeting of the Board held on 11 September 2015 and was re-elected as a Director at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 23 August 2016. In accordance with Article 84(1), Mr. Xing was subject to retirement at the 2019 AGM. However, the Company inadvertently did not notice that Mr. Xing was last re-elected on 23 August 2016 and should retire at the 2019 AGM pursuant to Article 84(1). As a result, Mr. Xing did not retire at the 2019 AGM and has continued to act as a Director and his name has continued to appear on the register of directors of the Company as a Director since the conclusion of the 2019 AGM.

Article 86 provides that the office of a Director shall be vacated if the Director (1) resigns his office by written notice; (2) becomes of unsound mind or dies; (3) without special leave of absence from the Board, is absent from meetings of the Board for six consecutive months; (4) becomes bankrupt or has a receiving order made against him or suspends payment or compounds with his creditors; (5) is prohibited by law from being a Director; or (6) ceases to be a Director by virtue of any provision of the statutes or removed from office pursuant to the Articles.

