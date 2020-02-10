Bisu Technology International : DIRECTOR RETIREMENT BY ROTATION

Based on the legal advice of the Company's Cayman Islands legal advisers (the "Legal Advice"), Mr. Xing has not been disqualified by Article 86 from acting as a Director (since none of the circumstances set out in Article 86 applies) notwithstanding that he was subject to retirement at the 2019 AGM but failed to do so.
As Mr. Xing did not retire as a Director at the 2019 AGM, Article 84(1) was breached and the Company did not meet the requirements under code provision A.4.2 of the Corporate Governance Code (the "Corporate Governance Code") as set out in Appendix 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which stipulates that every director, including those appointed for a specific term, should be subject to retirement by rotation at least once every three years. However, based on the Legal Advice, notwithstanding the breach of Article 84(1), Mr. Xing continues to be a Director.
Rectification of the non-compliance with Article 84(1) and code provision A.4.2 of the Corporate Governance Code
In order to rectify the non-compliance with Article 84(1) and code provision A.4.2 of the Corporate Governance Code, as advised by the Company's Cayman Islands legal advisers, the Company shall hold a Board meeting to confirm the appointment of Mr. Xing as a Director to remove any doubt of Mr. Xing's status as a Director and Mr. Xing shall be re-elected as a Director at the next general meeting of the Company in compliance with Article 83(3). A Board meeting from which Mr. Xing has abstained from attending and voting was held on 10 February 2019 and the Board has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Xing as a Director.
An extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") will be convened on Monday, 16 March 2020 to consider and, if thought fit, to approve the re-election of Mr. Xing as an executive Director. No shareholder of the Company is required to abstain from voting in respect of the ordinary resolution to be proposed at the EGM to approve re-election of Mr. Xing as an executive Director.
A circular containing further information about the re-election of Mr. Xing as an executive Director and the notice of the EGM will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company as soon as practicable.
By Order of the Board
Bisu Technology Group International Limited
Liu Wengang
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 10 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Artem Matyushok, Mr. Brett Ashley Wight, Mr. Liu Wengang and Mr. Xing Bin; the non-executive Director is Mr. Lam Wah; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Leung Tsz Wing, Mr. Zhang Guozhi and Mr. Ip Mei Shun.