Bisu Technology International : Final Results / Modified Report by Auditors
03/28/2019 | 09:41pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1372)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Bisu Technology Group International Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively refer to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Year ended
Year ended
31 December
31 December
2018
2017
HK$'000
HK$'000
Revenue
743,414
2,026,599
Gross profit
11,782
188,950
Gross profit margin
1.6%
9.3%
(Loss)/profit attributable to owners of the parent
(703,767)
37,713
Total assets
1,307,390
2,509,552
Total liabilities
1,400,349
1,806,938
Net (liabilities)/assets
(92,959)
702,614
Gearing ratio
N/A*
119.5%
*The gearing ratio as at 31 December 2018 is not available because the Group reported a negative equity attributable to owners of the parent as at 31 December 2018.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Year ended 31 December 2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
REVENUE
6
743,414
2,026,599
Cost of sales
|
(731,632)
|
(1,837,649)
|
Gross profit
11,782
188,950
Other income and gains/(loss), net
|
|
86,357
26,241
Administrative expenses
|
(180,834)
|
(52,109)
|
Research and development costs
|
(6,163)
|
(23,140)
|
Finance costs
|
(75,107)
|
(67,139)
|
Change in fair value of a financial asset at
-
fair value through profit or loss
(2,911)
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
|
(174,933)
|
-
|
Impairment of intangible assets
|
12
|
(430,928)
|
-
|
(LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAX
|
|
(769,826)
|
69,892
Income tax credit/(expense)
|
|
66,059
(32,179)
|
(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
|
ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE
PARENT
(703,767)
|
37,713
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME
Other comprehensive (loss)/income to be reclassified
|
to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Exchange differences on translation of
(56,699)
foreign operations
113,529
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME
FOR THE YEAR
(56,699)
|
113,529
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME
ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF
THE PARENT
(760,466)
|
151,242
(LOSS)/EARNINGS PER SHARE
ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE
PARENT
|
Basic (HK cents)
(351.9)
|
18.9
Diluted (HK cents)
(351.9)
|
16.6
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 December 2018
2018
|
2017
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
|
HK$'000
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
38,592
|
44,816
|
Goodwill
|
11
297,552
|
498,343
|
Intangible assets
|
|
88,618
|
556,230
|
Deposits
|
-
|
566
|
Accounts and bills receivables
|
|
-
|
Total non-current assets
|
681,157
|
1,099,955
|
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
|
106,804
|
62,776
|
Gross amount due from customers for
|
contract work
|
-
|
66,530
|
Contract assets
|
-
|
Accounts and bills receivables
|
|
260,859
|
1,193,132
|
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
|
34,078
|
18,536
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
26,971
68,623
|
Total current assets
|
626,233
|
1,409,597
|
Accounts payable
|
|
340,760
|
669,677
|
Tax payable
|
2,776
|
13,210
|
Other payables and accruals
|
87,728
|
121,342
|
Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings
|
64,255
|
46,433
|
Convertible bonds
|
|
387,665
|
Total current liabilities
|
495,519
1,238,327
|
NET CURRENT ASSETS
130,714
171,270
|
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
811,871
1,271,225
|
2018
2017
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
Interest-bearing borrowing
|
6,000
-
|
Other payable
|
7,944
-
|
Convertible bonds
|
15
352,411
-
|
Promissory notes
|
|
|
473,918
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
26,088
94,693
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
904,830
568,611
|
Net (liabilities)/assets
|
(92,959)
|
702,614
|
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Share capital
|
2,000
2,000
|
Equity component of convertible bonds
|
|
|
390,716
|
Reserves
|
(470,535)
|
309,898
|
(Deficiency in assets)/total equity
|
(92,959)
|
702,614
NOTES TO FINANCIAL RESULTS
31 December 2018
1.CORPORATE AND GROUP INFORMATION
Bisu Technology Group International Limited (the "Company") is an exempted company with limited liability incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The registered office address of the Company is located at Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, PO Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands. The principal place of business of the Company is located at Room 1001, 10/F, Wing On Centre, 111 Connaught Road, Central, Hong Kong.
During the reporting period, the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") were principally engaged in the following principal activities:
•Development, production and sale of the automotive engines (the "Automotive Engines Business").
•Civil engineering works and building construction and maintenance works (the "Civil Engineering and Construction Business").
In the opinion of the directors, the immediate holding company and the ultimate holding company is Youth Force Asia Ltd., a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands.
2.BASIS OF PRESENTATION
Despite the Group incurred a net loss of HK$703,767,000 for the year ended 31 December 2018; and the Group has net liabilities of HK$92,959,000, amount due to a shareholder of HK$7,500,000, interest- bearing bank and other borrowing of HK$64,255,000, convertible bonds with an aggregate principal amount of HK$390,000,000 and the carrying amount of promissory notes of HK$512,387,000 as at 31 December 2018, in the opinion of the directors, the Group will have sufficient working capital to finance its operation and to meet its financial obligations as and when they fall due in the foreseeable future, based on the cash flow projections of the Group and after taking into consideration the following:
(i)supplemental letters to loan agreements were signed with its lenders subsequent to the end of reporting period, which agreed to extend the repayment dates of outstanding loan amounts of HK$31,500,000, HK$7,600,000 and HK$5,000,000 as at 31 December 2018, to 1 August 2020, 27 September 2020 and 23 July 2020, respectively;
(ii)the holder of convertible bonds ("CB") and promissory notes ("PN") has agreed to extend the maturity date of the existing CB and PN (which are both currently due on 20 February 2020), upon the request by the Company;
(iii)subsequent to the end of reporting period, a major shareholder of the Company has agreed to provide continuous financial support to the Group as and when required, and not to demand for repayment of the amount due by the Group until it is in the position to repay without impairing its liquidity and financial position;
