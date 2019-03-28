Bisu Technology International : Final Results / Modified Report by Auditors

NOTES TO FINANCIAL RESULTS

31 December 2018

1.CORPORATE AND GROUP INFORMATION

Bisu Technology Group International Limited (the "Company") is an exempted company with limited liability incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The registered office address of the Company is located at Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, PO Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands. The principal place of business of the Company is located at Room 1001, 10/F, Wing On Centre, 111 Connaught Road, Central, Hong Kong.

During the reporting period, the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") were principally engaged in the following principal activities:

•Development, production and sale of the automotive engines (the "Automotive Engines Business").

•Civil engineering works and building construction and maintenance works (the "Civil Engineering and Construction Business").

In the opinion of the directors, the immediate holding company and the ultimate holding company is Youth Force Asia Ltd., a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands.

2.BASIS OF PRESENTATION

Despite the Group incurred a net loss of HK$703,767,000 for the year ended 31 December 2018; and the Group has net liabilities of HK$92,959,000, amount due to a shareholder of HK$7,500,000, interest- bearing bank and other borrowing of HK$64,255,000, convertible bonds with an aggregate principal amount of HK$390,000,000 and the carrying amount of promissory notes of HK$512,387,000 as at 31 December 2018, in the opinion of the directors, the Group will have sufficient working capital to finance its operation and to meet its financial obligations as and when they fall due in the foreseeable future, based on the cash flow projections of the Group and after taking into consideration the following:

(i)supplemental letters to loan agreements were signed with its lenders subsequent to the end of reporting period, which agreed to extend the repayment dates of outstanding loan amounts of HK$31,500,000, HK$7,600,000 and HK$5,000,000 as at 31 December 2018, to 1 August 2020, 27 September 2020 and 23 July 2020, respectively;

(ii)the holder of convertible bonds ("CB") and promissory notes ("PN") has agreed to extend the maturity date of the existing CB and PN (which are both currently due on 20 February 2020), upon the request by the Company;

(iii)subsequent to the end of reporting period, a major shareholder of the Company has agreed to provide continuous financial support to the Group as and when required, and not to demand for repayment of the amount due by the Group until it is in the position to repay without impairing its liquidity and financial position;