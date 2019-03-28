Bisu Technology International : Final Results / Modified Report by Auditors

Log in
0
03/28/2019 | 09:41pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1372)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Bisu Technology Group International Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively refer to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Year ended

Year ended

31 December

31 December

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

743,414

2,026,599

Gross profit

11,782

188,950

Gross profit margin

1.6%

9.3%

(Loss)/profit attributable to owners of the parent

(703,767)

37,713

Total assets

1,307,390

2,509,552

Total liabilities

1,400,349

1,806,938

Net (liabilities)/assets

(92,959)

702,614

Gearing ratio

N/A*

119.5%

*The gearing ratio as at 31 December 2018 is not available because the Group reported a negative equity attributable to owners of the parent as at 31 December 2018.

- 1 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

REVENUE

6

743,414

2,026,599

Cost of sales

(731,632)

(1,837,649)

Gross profit

11,782

188,950

Other income and gains/(loss), net

6

86,357

26,241

Administrative expenses

(180,834)

(52,109)

Research and development costs

(6,163)

(23,140)

Finance costs

(75,107)

(67,139)

Change in fair value of a financial asset at

-

fair value through profit or loss

(2,911)

Impairment of goodwill

11

(174,933)

-

Impairment of intangible assets

12

(430,928)

-

(LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAX

7

(769,826)

69,892

Income tax credit/(expense)

8

66,059

(32,179)

(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE

PARENT

(703,767)

37,713

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME

Other comprehensive (loss)/income to be reclassified

to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Exchange differences on translation of

(56,699)

foreign operations

113,529

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME

FOR THE YEAR

(56,699)

113,529

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF

THE PARENT

(760,466)

151,242

(LOSS)/EARNINGS PER SHARE

ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE

PARENT

10

Basic (HK cents)

(351.9)

18.9

Diluted (HK cents)

(351.9)

16.6

- 2 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

38,592

44,816

Goodwill

11

297,552

498,343

Intangible assets

12

88,618

556,230

Deposits

-

566

Accounts and bills receivables

13

256,395

-

Total non-current assets

681,157

1,099,955

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

106,804

62,776

Gross amount due from customers for

contract work

-

66,530

Contract assets

197,521

-

Accounts and bills receivables

13

260,859

1,193,132

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

34,078

18,536

Cash and cash equivalents

26,971

68,623

Total current assets

626,233

1,409,597

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

14

340,760

669,677

Tax payable

2,776

13,210

Other payables and accruals

87,728

121,342

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

64,255

46,433

Convertible bonds

15

-

387,665

Total current liabilities

495,519

1,238,327

NET CURRENT ASSETS

130,714

171,270

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

811,871

1,271,225

- 3 -

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Interest-bearing borrowing

6,000

-

Other payable

7,944

-

Convertible bonds

15

352,411

-

Promissory notes

16

512,387

473,918

Deferred tax liabilities

26,088

94,693

Total non-current liabilities

904,830

568,611

Net (liabilities)/assets

(92,959)

702,614

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Share capital

2,000

2,000

Equity component of convertible bonds

15

375,576

390,716

Reserves

(470,535)

309,898

(Deficiency in assets)/total equity

(92,959)

702,614

- 4 -

NOTES TO FINANCIAL RESULTS

31 December 2018

1.CORPORATE AND GROUP INFORMATION

Bisu Technology Group International Limited (the "Company") is an exempted company with limited liability incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The registered office address of the Company is located at Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, PO Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands. The principal place of business of the Company is located at Room 1001, 10/F, Wing On Centre, 111 Connaught Road, Central, Hong Kong.

During the reporting period, the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") were principally engaged in the following principal activities:

Development, production and sale of the automotive engines (the "Automotive Engines Business").

Civil engineering works and building construction and maintenance works (the "Civil Engineering and Construction Business").

In the opinion of the directors, the immediate holding company and the ultimate holding company is Youth Force Asia Ltd., a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands.

2.BASIS OF PRESENTATION

Despite the Group incurred a net loss of HK$703,767,000 for the year ended 31 December 2018; and the Group has net liabilities of HK$92,959,000, amount due to a shareholder of HK$7,500,000, interest- bearing bank and other borrowing of HK$64,255,000, convertible bonds with an aggregate principal amount of HK$390,000,000 and the carrying amount of promissory notes of HK$512,387,000 as at 31 December 2018, in the opinion of the directors, the Group will have sufficient working capital to finance its operation and to meet its financial obligations as and when they fall due in the foreseeable future, based on the cash flow projections of the Group and after taking into consideration the following:

(i)supplemental letters to loan agreements were signed with its lenders subsequent to the end of reporting period, which agreed to extend the repayment dates of outstanding loan amounts of HK$31,500,000, HK$7,600,000 and HK$5,000,000 as at 31 December 2018, to 1 August 2020, 27 September 2020 and 23 July 2020, respectively;

(ii)the holder of convertible bonds ("CB") and promissory notes ("PN") has agreed to extend the maturity date of the existing CB and PN (which are both currently due on 20 February 2020), upon the request by the Company;

(iii)subsequent to the end of reporting period, a major shareholder of the Company has agreed to provide continuous financial support to the Group as and when required, and not to demand for repayment of the amount due by the Group until it is in the position to repay without impairing its liquidity and financial position;

- 5 -

Bisu Technology Group International Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
