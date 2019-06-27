Bisu Technology International : Share Option Scheme

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1372)

CANCELLATION OF SHARE OPTIONS

Reference is made to the announcement of Bisu Technology Group International Limited (the "Company") dated 26 April 2019 in relation to the grant of 12,000,000 share options (the "Options") to certain eligible participants (the "Grantees") to subscribe for up to 12,000,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each in the capital of the Company under the share option scheme approved by the shareholders of the Company on 24 March 2016 and adopted by the Company on 29 March 2016 (the "Share Option Scheme").

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company announces that as approved by the Board and with the consent of the Grantees, the Options have been cancelled with effect from the date of this announcement in accordance with the terms of the Share Option Scheme. All of the Options have not been exercised or lapsed up to the date of this announcement.

By Order of the Board

Bisu Technology Group International Limited

Lam Wah

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 27 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Xing Bin and Mr. Lam Wah; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Leung Tsz Wing, Mr. Zhang Guozhi and Mr. Ip Mei Shun.