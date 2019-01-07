Bisu Technology International : Terms of Reference of the Remuneration Committee

2.1 Members of the Committee (the "Members") shall be appointed by the Board from amongst the members of the Board and shall consist of not less than three members.

Majority of members of the Committee shall be independent non-executive directors of the Company. If a Member shall cease to assume the responsibilities of a director of the Company (the "Director"), that member shall automatically lose the qualifications as a Member and if this results in the number of Members to fall below the minimum, the Board shall appoint a new Member to complement the number of Members in the Committee.