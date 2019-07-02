BitAngels NYC and ‘Trending Topics in Finance and FinTech' To Explore the Future of Money, Commerce, Payments, Blockchain and More

New York, NY, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) BitAngels (http://bitangels.io/), an investor network for the blockchain industry, today announced its next New York City event will be held in conjunction with Trending Topics in Finance and FinTech 2019 on July 11, 2019 at Ideanomics (55 Broadway, 18th floor). The BitAngels event will take place from 9-11 am, followed by Trending Topics in FinTech and Finance 2019 from 12-4 pm.

The brainchild of industry leader Michael Terpin, BitAngels launched in 2013 as the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups. This BitAngels NYC event will feature networking and short pitches by startup founders to an audience of investors, business leaders, and the local blockchain community. These events provide investors the unique chance to learn about new cryptocurrency investment opportunities in person, including security token offerings and initial exchange offerings.

After BitAngels, guests are invited to join Trending Topics in Finance and FinTech 2019 for keynotes and panel discussions on topics including commerce & payments, building brand trust with data-driven decision making, and the promise of Artificial Intelligence and blockchain.

Speakers at this event include:

Glenn Fodor, Head of First Data Insights (KEYNOTE)

Michael Terpin, CEO & Founder Transform Group / BitAngels (KEYNOTE)

Jessica Gatti, Vice President, Marketing, First Data

Kelcey Gosserand, Program Director, Developer Advocacy North America, IBM

Eric Koefoot, CEO & Founder, PublicRelay

Kate Lam, Head of Digital Markets, Ideanomics

Silvia Davi, President, V&S Strategic Consulting

Caleb Silver, Editor in Chief & S.V.P. Content, Investopedia

Davia Temin, CEO, Temin & Company

Joseph Small, Wealth Management Advisor at Northwestern Mutual

Tickets to BitAngels NYC are $25 and include breakfast. To RSVP, please click here.

Registration is complimentary for Trending Topics in Finance and FinTech. To RSVP, please click here.

